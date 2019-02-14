Love is in the air!

This Valentine's Day is delivering some of the sweetest and most romantic celebrity posts dedicated to their significant others. Gwen Stefani, who had been absent from Instagram of quite some time, shared a slideshow filled with photos of her and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The first snap shows a makeup-free Stefani smiling wide next to a messy-haired Shelton. The second pic features a cookie cake that reads "Gwen loves Blake" in red and white frosting, while the last snap is a silly selfie of the two.

"#happyvalentinesday❤️ @blakeshelton #i❤️u #yourmyfavorite gx," the "Don't Speak" singer captioned the post.

Shelton and Stefani have been going steady since 2016. Since their time on The Voice together, the two have not been shy about how much they love each other.

ET spoke with Stefani ahead of her Las Vegas Just a Girl residency last year, where she called her beau her "bestie" and how he's been supporting her in all her projects.

"You know, he's like my bestie, so of course he's seen everything as it's been going," Stefani shared. "[I'm] just bouncing [ideas] off of him and stuff like that."

For more on the twosome, watch below.

