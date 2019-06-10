Miranda Lambert is back, y'all!

ET exclusively caught up with the legendary country singer at CMA Fest in Nashville over the weekend, where she confirmed all-new music is on the way.

"I'm so excited! I was ready for new music," Lambert, 35, told ET's Nischelle Turner on Saturday, just moments before debuting a new song during the four-day festival. "It's fun! I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy -- it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems."

"I'm really excited about it," she added. "The [song] I'm doing tonight, I've never sang it before in front of people. So, it'll be the first time. It's called 'Locomotive,' and it's like rock 'n' roll. One where you sweat and swing your hair and don't care."

Unsurprisingly, the catchy tune has already received plenty of love from fans on social media, with some calling it an instant "bop."

I just need to thank @mirandalambert for debuting her new BOP called “Locomotive” last night at CMA fest. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/92z8GrqNSn — Jill McDonald (@JilllllMcDonald) June 9, 2019

Lambert's upcoming album will be her seventh solo record, following 2016's The Weight of These Wings, which included hits like "Vice," "Tin Man" and "We Should Be Friends." She also reteamed with her girl group, Pistol Annies, in 2018, releasing their third studio album together, Interstate Gospel, last November.

"I took a good break and I got to live life and just be a person for a while," Lambert said of her much-needed time off. "Just being off the road, I took my time writing and enjoyed it instead of rushing like we always do."

Looking back on everything she's accomplished since her early days as an artist, Lambert told ET that if she knew what she knows now, she would tell her younger self to "keep the fire."

"Because sometimes you get tired, you know?" she joked. "I've been doing this since I was 17. So, sometimes you get tired, but then I'm like, now I have more energy than ever. My fire is back and I still feel like the girl that was at 'The House That Built Me' era [in 2010]."

And Lambert is more than ready to hit the ground running again! In addition to new music, she's also gearing up for the revival of her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. The tour kicks off Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps Nov. 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will also feature fellow country stars like Maren Morris, Elle King and Pistol Annies (find tickets and see the full list of tour dates here).

"Everybody has something amazing to offer, so I feel like, as we are girls, we need our girls' night, and this is just a way for us to express it all together through music for our audience," she explained. "It's not going to be too much slinging our bras around ... the guys are going to have a good time, too! But it's just, it's really cool to stand together."

Later in the interview, Lambert was glowing while discussing what married life is like with Brendan Mcloughlin. The "Vice" singer revealed via Instagram in February that she and the New York City police officer secretly tied the knot. Two months later, the two made their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed to ET. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," she continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

Hear more on their adorable, whirlwind romance in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Maren Morris Teases Miranda Lambert Tour and Potential Collaboration (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert Is Glowing With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in NYC

Miranda Lambert Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Husband at ACM Awards

Related Gallery