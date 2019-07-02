Got to love Miranda Lambert’s sense of humor!

The 35-year-old star has been returning to work following an eight-month hiatus, recently performing at Chicago’s Country LakeShake festival. And, she says it will be the last big break she takes.

"They're not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird sh**," Lambert joked about her team during an interview with radio station US*99. "I had the longest break I've ever had in 17 years.”

Indeed, the singer’s break was hugely productive on a personal front -- she found love with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin and the pair tied the knot in February, after two months of dating.

The couple seem to be relishing newlywed life, with Lambert sharing a rare romantic snap with McLoughlin on Instagram on Friday.

"I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time," Lambert told ET at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier in June. "You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories. But I love love and and I'm always searching for it and I found a person who loves it just as much as I do and it just works."

"It's really great to be happy and I feel like it's contagious and having someone positive in your life who you wake up with and go to sleep with really changes the outlook that you have on your day."

Lambert's now ready to immerse herself in music again, getting ready to hit the road on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, kicking off in Connecticut in September.

She admitted to US*99 that returning to the stage had her a “little nervous” in Chicago.

“Watching all these girls today, it’s like, ‘Dang, they’re bringing their A-game,” she said. “I gotta get on it. Mostly, it’s about words, but I did a 92-minute rehearsal and I only forgot one line.”

“Isn’t that crazy how words can stay in your head that long?” she added. “Especially with the Tito’s I drink! It’s crazy.”

Lambert is also getting ready to release her upcoming solo record, the follow up to 2016’s The Weight of These Wings.

She talked to ET about the record in June.

“I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy -- it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems," said the singer, who also regrouped with The Pistol Annies to put out Interstate Gospel in November. “I'm so excited. I was ready for new music."

See more on the musician below.

