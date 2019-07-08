Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are still rocking that newlywed glow!

Four months after revealing they had wed, the beaming couple looked more in love than ever while stepping out in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

Holding hands, the casually dressed couple was all smiles as they enjoyed their Big Apple stroll, happily posing and getting animated for the cameras.

McLoughlin is an NYPD officer and was sporting an NYPD shirt for the outing, while Lambert wore black shorts and a grey top.



Lambert, 35, opened up about how smitten she was with McLoughlin during a recent interview with ET.



"I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time,” she gushed. "You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories. But I love love and I'm always searching for it and I found a person who loves it just as much as I do and it just works."

"It's really great to be happy and I feel like it's contagious and having someone positive in your life who you wake up with and go to sleep with really changes the outlook that you have on your day," she continued.

With her love life keeping her smiling, Lambert is now ready to return to work.



As well as preparing to release her next solo album, she will also hit the road on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, kicking off in Connecticut in September.

“I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy -- it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems," she dished. “I'm so excited. I was ready for new music."

