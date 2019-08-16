Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan Hold Hands During NYC Outing

Miranda Lambert and her husband are displaying some PDA in NYC!

The 35-year-old country singer was seen holding hands with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, while out for a stroll in New York City on Thursday.

The pair adorably coordinated as they kept close during their walk, with 28-year-old McLoughlin opting for a pink collared shirt and jeans, while Lambert paired a denim mini-skirt with a Janis Joplin graphic tee and cowboy boots. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer also sported a pink bandanna in her hair and giant blue hoop earrings.

Lambert, who recently defended her marriage online, shocked fans back in February when she revealed that she and McLoughlin had tied the knot after three months of dating. When ET spoke to Lambert earlier this year, she couldn't help but gush over McLoughlin's impact on her life.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," she added. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

