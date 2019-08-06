Miranda Lambert is having some fun with her haters!

The 35-year-old country crooner was careful not to take one Instagram comment personally after she posted a sexy video of her husband, Brendon McLoughlin, frying up some chicken over the weekend.

The commenter wrote, “It won’t last,” to which Lambert replied, “Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

That wasn’t the only comment she had some fun with on Monday.

When fellow country singer Shane McAnally wrote, “You sure don’t look like you’ve been eatin’ fried chicken,” the “Locomotive” singer quipped, “Bull s**t! Also I don’t dry my denim. Hang it. Always. Or else… way too damn tight.”

Lambert enjoyed her fried chicken feast over the weekend as her pre-taped performance from the 2019 CMA Fest aired.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in February after two months of dating. The singer recently joked about the whirlwind romance during a radio interview, blaming her work break for the big decision.

“They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s**t,” she quipped. “I had the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years.”

ET also spoke exclusively with Lambert about her new music and new man. Check it out:

