Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are giving back in a truly touching way.

On Oct. 2, Brooke Goins, a teacher at Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee, posted a heartbreaking video on Facebook, admitting that she'd broken down in tears after she and her fellow teachers pooled their money to help one student buy lunch when the child admitted that they couldn't afford to eat.

"Today I cried at work," Goins wrote. "Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it."

"I did not write this for anyone to get praise, nobody did it for the praise," she continued. "I want people to know that teachers are humans, we love your kids and want the very best for them. Some days we get frustrated and feel overwhelmed, but today we did what was best for a child."

The video has since gone viral and the Hollywood power couple took notice -- and decided to take action to help this school and community.

"When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help," Lopez wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram on Thursday showing the arrival of a year's worth of food to the school. "We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don't know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school's food pantry. 🍽✨"

In the clip, the joyous kids at Jacksboro Elementary chat with Lopez and Rodriguez over a video feed. Then the students help unload the massive supply of food from a truck.

"This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos," she continued. "It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️."

Lopez concluded: "We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it's one of the best things we've been able to do."

This week, Lopez and Rodriguez's company, Tiller & Hatch, launched their brand of high-quality, wholesome meals nationwide.

"This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," Rodriguez said in a statement. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country."

