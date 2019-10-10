Alex Rodriguez is taking after fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankee made his runway debut, closing Dick's Sporting Good's inaugural fashion show in NYC this week, and couldn't have been happier.

"From the field, to the streets, to the boardroom, more athletes are leading the way in setting fashion trends than ever before," A-Rod wrote on Instagram alongside video of his big fashion moment. "Had a blast walking in @dickssportinggoods (and my) first ever fashion show. While I would have liked a few more pinstripes, all the Fall and Winter looks were 🔥……and my girls are proud I didn’t embarrass myself."

Rodriguez wasn't the only famous face to walk in the show. Bachelor alum Demi Burnett, soccer superstar Carli Lloyd and Euphoria actor Javon "Wanna" Walton were also a part of the action.

Meanwhile, A-Rod's latest feat comes weeks after his lady love shut down Milan Fashion Week, closing the Versace runway show. J.Lo strut her stuff in a new version of the sexy green gown she wore to the 2000 GRAMMY Awards.

Following the jaw-dropping moment, Rodriguez praised his fiancee, writing, "This woman," alongside a mirror selfie of Lopez, 50, in her iconic green Versace dress.

J-Rod recently celebrated their engagement with an intimate party in Los Angeles. While the two have been mum about their wedding date, Rodriguez did tease a clue about where it might take place.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue," he shared during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke last month. "It's gonna be a long flight."

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is -- you do a lot of nodding," Rodriguez added of his limited contributions to the wedding planning. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

Relive Lopez's iconic Versace runway moment in the video below.

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Iconic GRAMMY Dress at Versace Fashion Show

