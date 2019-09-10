Alex Rodriguez is spilling a few wedding details!

On Tuesday's episode of Strahan, Sara and Keke, the 44-year-old former baseball pro played coy regarding specifics of his upcoming nuptials to Jennifer Lopez, though he did imply that it'll be a destination event.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue," he teased. "It's gonna be a long flight."

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is -- you do a lot of nodding," Rodriguez added of his limited contributions to the wedding planning. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

He also shared that he and his 50-year-old fiancee will likely do a standard first dance and opt for ballpark franks over fancy hors d'oeuvres for the wedding cuisine.

As for the guest list, Rodriguez said their philosophy is "the more the merrier," which may even include some of their exes. "I would say exes are invited to the wedding," Rodriguez said. "All-inclusive."

When it comes to who will be more emotional during the big day, Rodriguez predicted that they'll "both shed some tears."

"I didn't think I was a crier. Now, the New York media made me cry a lot, but that was my fault, that wasn't their fault," he said of some of his bad press while he played for the New York Yankees. "I didn't think I was a crier, but when I see my daughters do things, I end up crying over nothing. And it's crazy. I think it's a dad thing."

When ET spoke with Lopez in July, she joked that she hopes "that both of us are just standing up straight and don't faint."

"We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right," Lopez told ET of wedding planning back in May. "And do it not rushed."

