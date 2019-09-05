Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her nuptials with Alex Rodriguez!

In a new interview with ES Magazine, the singer explains why wedding planning has temporarily taken a backseat.

"I have a movie I'm shooting in October [Marry Me] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I'm just a little bit busy right now," she says. "And until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We're going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it."

Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating since February 2017. The former MLB star popped the question in March with a beautiful beach proposal at sunset.

"[Marriage is] important for both of us," Lopez says. "We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that."

"Everyone wants somebody to grow old with," she continues. "At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really."

Earlier in the interview, Lopez, who turned 50 in July, also spoke about how she's been able to "wow Hollywood" for as long as she has, as the outlet perfectly puts it.

"Ambition for sure, and also toughness," explains J.Lo. "This business is not for the faint-hearted -- it eats people up. To survive in it for as many years as I have, you've got to have a tough skin."

"Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn't think I'd stop, but I didn't know that it would be the best moment of my life," she adds. "We're conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it's not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that's exciting."

Fresh off her It's My Party tour, fans can next see Lopez on the big screen in Hustlers, out Sept. 13. The Bronx, New York, native portrays Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

"You sign on to be an actress and take on a role... once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, 'OK. I'm going to do this in the best way,'" she told ET during a press day for the film last month. "Because that's why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people's mindsets and explore life and humanity in different ways, and that is exciting to me about doing it. This is something I would never do."

