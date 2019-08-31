Jennifer Lopez Asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Marriage Advice

Jennifer Lopez wanted marriage advice, so she asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Supreme Court Justice revealed during her talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday that Lopez asked for her secret to a happy marriage.

"I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez," Ginsburg -- who was married for over 50 years to husband Marty Ginsburg before he died in 2010 -- said in a clip shared by The Hill. The 86-year-old lawyer then shared that after they had a "very nice visit," Lopez "wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage."

"Now, A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts with her all over the world," she continued, before explaining that on her wedding day her mother-in-law gave her some sage advice that she has now given to J.Lo.

"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law -- I was married at her home -- she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage," Ginsburg recalled. "And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it. What is it?' And she responded: 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez... She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage." pic.twitter.com/EgItMC9nHA — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019

Lopez got engaged to Rodriguez in March, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

On Saturday, the former baseball player took to Instagram to share photos of his "lunch for two."

Lopez recently opened up about her "beautiful life" with her main man and how much they support one another.

"He loves being at every show that he can be at," she told Variety. "I go to all his baseball games. There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life."

For more on the couple, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Talks 'Beautiful Life' With Alex Rodriguez and Why She Almost Passed on 'Hustlers' for Him

Jennifer Lopez Felt Sick to Her Stomach Watching 'Hustlers' For 1st Time

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cruise to Cardi B Song in Car She Gifted Him -- Watch!

Related Gallery