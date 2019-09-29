Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's engagement party was stunning.

The couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with family and friends in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and on Sunday, Lopez took to Instagram to share a few dazzling photos.

"Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night...we love you 🌸 💗#engagementparty @carolebayersager @arod," she wrote alongside a lovey-dovey shot of her and Rodriguez sharing a romantic kiss during the evening, with her gigantic engagement ring in full view. Carole Bayer Sager helped throw the star-studded bash, which was attended by Leah Remini, Ryan Seacrest, Benny Medina, Angelo Pagan and more.

J.Lo next shared a precious family photo of her daughter, Emme, and A-Rod's daughter, Ella, hugging the couple, while the former baseball star shared a snap of himself and Lopez smiling ear-to-ear.

Rodriguez and Lopez's engagement party comes six months after he proposed in March. And while it seems the Hustlers star's son, Max, wasn't photographed during the party, Lopez recently told ET that he'll have a large role in the wedding.

"Of course," the actress gushed when asked if Max will be walking her down the aisle.

As for when and where the superstar couple will tie the knot, Lopez admitted they're still not sure.

"We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet," she expressed. "We can't narrow it down yet."

