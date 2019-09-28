Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying "I do?"

A source tells ET that the power couple had an engagement party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The celebration comes almost seven months after the former New York Yankee proposed to Lopez.

In attendance was J.Lo's best friend, and Second Act co-star, Leah Remini, who posted a stunning selfie of the two on her Instagram. In the pic, the "If You Have My Love" singer wears a one-sleeve, white, ruffled ensemble. Her hair is parted to the side and rocks a smoldering smoky eye.

"#reunitedanditfeelssogood," Remini captioned the slideshow, which also features pics with Lopez's manager, Benny Medina, and Angelo Pagan.

Carole Bayer Sager also shared a photo with the bride-to-be. "With @jlo and @leahremini It happened last night! #engagementparty xc," she wrote on her post.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March. "She said yes ♥️," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo's hand with a massive sparkler on her ring finger. Lopez posted the same photo, adding, "♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

ET caught up with Lopez earlier this month, where she shared that she and her beau are still figuring out their wedding plans.

"We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet," she said, adding that they haven't even picked a time to tie the knot. "We can't narrow it down yet," she revealed.

But what she does know is who is walking her down the aisle: Her 11-year-old son, Max.

"Of course," gushed the actress, who shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony.

