Alex Rodriguez Praises Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Versace Runway Moment

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his fiancee!

Following Jennifer Lopez's epic Versace runway moment in Milan, Rodriguez took to Instagram to praise his stunning bride-to-be.

"This woman," the 44-year-old former baseball pro wrote in awe, alongside a mirror selfie of Lopez, 50, in her iconic green Versace dress.

Rodriguez wasn't the only celeb impressed by Lopez's time on the runway. Following her instantly iconic runway moment, stars including Reese Witherspoon, Lili Reinhart, Khloe Kardashian and Jenna Dewan all gushed over Lopez in the Instagram comments.

After wearing the recreation of her 2000 GRAMMYs gown in Milan, Lopez revealed that her stylist initially didn't want her to don the sexy number all those years ago.

"I tried on the green one and when I came out everyone was there, glam and everybody, and they were like, 'That’s the dress! That is the dress! That’s what you’re wearing, let’s go,'" Lopez told Vogue. "Andrea, my stylist, was like, 'No! You can’t wear that one.' And I was like, 'Why did you bring it then?'"

"She was like, 'No, you can’t wear that one, somebody else has worn it, actually, Donatella herself has worn it. One of the Spice Girls has worn it. Sandra Bullock has worn it in another color. I said, 'This is what we’re going to wear. This is it,'" she continued. "I really didn’t think about it. I didn’t think it was all that risqué to be honest. I was more excited that it was the GRAMMYs. I wasn’t really thinking about the dress that much. I was just glad I had something to wear."

