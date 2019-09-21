Almost 20 years later, people can't stop talking about Jennifer Lopez's look at the 2000 GRAMMY Awards.

It helped that on Friday, the 50-year-old entertainer closed the Versace spring-summer 2020 Milan Fashion Week show, wearing an almost identical recreation of her now-iconic jungle print dress. The internet went wild for J.Lo's sultry look and fierceness as she strut her stuff down the runway in a new version of the gown that cemented her into fashion history.

While the "If You Had My Love" singer first put the dress, and herself, on the map, she wasn't the first celebrity to wear it.

Donatella Versace debuted the dress on October 1, 1999 during her spring-summer runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The silk and chiffon frock was shown off on the catwalk by model Amber Valletta.

Shutterstock

A couple months later, in Dec. of 1999, Donatella, herself, donned the creation at the Rock Style Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Then just one month before Lopez wowed the world with her red carpet appearance, Geri Halliwell wore the dress to the NRJ Music Awards in January 2000 in France. However, the Spice Girl did not receive the same attention that the Selena star would.

Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Tony Barson/WireImage

On Feb. 23, 2000, Lopez attended the GRAMMYs when her song, "Waiting for Tonight," was nominated in the Best Dance Recording category. While she didn't win, she and her Versace jungle print dress were the talk of the town.

"It was a frenzy," Lopez previously said in one of your YouTube videos about the vibe on the red carpet that night. "The flashes started going in a way that it's not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there."

"It just goes to show you the power of fashion and the power of those types of moments," she added. "One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It's a crazy impact that fashion can have."

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Lopez's risqué GRAMMYs look also made history, as it was later revealed that because of that dress, Google images was created. Now, 20 years since Donatella first showed off the tropical green print for her collection, the designer reprised it with Lopez's help.

"[Donatella] basically just was like, 'It's 20 years since the jungle print dress. We're doing a whole collection on it. Would you walk at the end?' And I was like, 'Yeah!'" Lopez told Vogue following her appearance at the 2020 SS Versace show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Reflecting on the first time she wore the creation, Lopez also explained how her then-stylist didn't want her to wear it because Donatella and Halliwell had previously worn it.

"I said, 'This is what we're gonna wear. This is it," Lopez recalled. "I didn't really think about it. I didn't think it was all that risqué to be honest. I was more excited that it was the GRAMMYs. I wasn't really even thinking about the dress that much. I was just glad that I had something to wear."

"This dress really marked the moment in time, if you don't know my music and you don't know my movie, people know about that moment and that dress. That was it," she acknowledged.

ET was with Lopez and her then-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, at the 2000 GRAMMYs, where she talked about her look for the night.

"I saw Donatella with it and I had to have it for the GRAMMYs," she told ET at the time. See more in the video below.

