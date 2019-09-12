Jennifer Lopez's kids will be a big part of her wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

ET's Nischelle Turner was exclusively with the multi-hyphenate in Miami on Thursday, as she surprised fans at a screening of her new film,Hustlers. While speaking about her upcoming nuptials with Rodriguez, Lopez revealed that her 11-year-old son, Max, will walk her down the aisle.

"Of course," gushed the actress, who shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Who's walking her down the aisle is one of the only things Lopez has nailed down about the upcoming event. As she told ET, she can't even confirm Rodriguez's recent comments that it'll be a "long flight" away.

"He's just saying things," she shared. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet."

The actress hasn't even picked a time to tie the knot. "We can't narrow it down yet," she revealed.

For now, Lopez is basking in the success of Hustlers -- which has already been earning rave reviews and awards buzz.

"There's a lot of buzz, which is exciting and all the girls have been working hard promoting it and getting it out there. People seem to be really interested, so that's fun," she said.

"It feels amazing [to get personal recognition too]," Lopez added. "You know, I'm looking at some of these reviews and thinking like, 'OK!' and feeling like I already won. It's amazing. I'm not really thinking about anything else except kind of living in the moment and feeling really happy that people are loving it."

The "On the Floor" singer was especially excited to surprise Miami audiences at the screening.

"I've always loved [this city]," she said. "I did my second movie here many, many, many years ago and even then I knew. I was like, 'I'm going to live here.' I just had a kinship with it. It was just a connection that I had with this city from the first time I did the movie called Blood and Wine here with Jack Nicholson many years ago. Right then I knew. And it's so funny now, me and my kids live here."

Hustlers hits theaters on Friday. See more in the video below.

