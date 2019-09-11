Jennifer Lopez is revealing even more details about her candid chat with Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While appearing as a guest on Tuesday's Good Morning America, the singer opened up about the marriage advice she recently received from the 86-year-old U.S. Supreme Court Justice, who was happily married to husband Marty Ginsberg for over 50 years before he died in 2010.

"I was on tour this summer for the It’s My Party Tour," explained Lopez, 50, who is engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. "We stopped in Washington and we went to visit her."

"I was there with Alex and I was like, 'What’s the secret? Tell me something. I've been at this for a minute and I need some advice,'" she continued. "She was just beautiful and she said, 'Sometimes it helps to be just a little bit deaf' -- if you hear an unkind word, let it go.' It was super wise."

Lopez also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she said she and Rodriguez were actually in bed watching the RBG documentary the same weekend he proposed.

"We just happened to watch her documentary, and it was fascinating to me. First of all, she's an amazing woman. Has been fighting laws and justice for so many years, in our country for women, for the minorities, for the underprivileged," Lopez raved. "And she also had this amazing marriage to Marty, who was a tax attorney. I'm telling you the whole thing! But basically, when I went on tour and we were in Washington, I was like, 'I'd love to meet her.'"

"I invited her to the concert and she was like, 'It's a little bit late for me.' But she said, 'Come to my chambers, let's have a visit,'" added Lopez. "We sat there and we talked. [Alex] told her the story of how we got engaged, and that's how we became so interested in her and wanted to meet her. We admired her and so, I was like, ‘Oh yeah! You had the most amazing marriage. What’s the marriage advice? Give me the secret, please! I need it.’"

During a Q&A panel at the Library of Congress last month, RBG revealed on stage that Lopez had come to her for advice on marriage.

"I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez," she recalled. "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage."

Ginsburg continued on, revealing the advice her mother-in-law gave her on her own wedding day: "She took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret to a happy marriage. And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it, what is it?' And she responded, 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"

As the story began trending on Twitter, Lopez hopped on to confirm the chat and add a few sweet words about what it was like meeting Ginsburg.

"It was an honor to meet RBG... I so look up to her as a person, a woman, and a human being; but also as a wife, a working woman, and a passionate advocate for equality for women and minorities, the underprivileged of this country," she tweeted. "I was in awe of her, watching how powerful and sharp she is, how clear and full of wisdom... I loved her advice for a happy marriage, but my favorite response of hers was to a question I asked about the country seeming so broken right now and divided. And that it’s sad to me and what should Alex and I be doing... how can we help?"

"She said, 'Keep doing what you’re doing, inspiring people and living by example. You must continue to change the world with your respective gifts,'" Lopez added. "I thought to myself yes, be your best self, put love into the world and justice, not hate and fear; help wherever and whenever you can. And following that piece of sage advice... that’s what we intend to do."

Lopez's latest appearances came shortly before rumors started swirling that she could be performing the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

After telling ET in July that she'd be down to perform during the NFL Championship game taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020, a source told ET on Tuesday that the singer is "at the top of the NFL’s list."

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official," the source said. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

"Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it," the source added. "Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.”

