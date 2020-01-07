Fourteen years of love!

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating a major milestone. On Tuesday, the couple each took to their own social media accounts to share sweet photos and messages in honor of their 14-year wedding anniversary.

"14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together," the 44-year-old former motocross competitor captioned a series of pics of him and his wife. "Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."

The "Try" singer, 40, also shared some sweet throwback pics, including a wedding photo.

"So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck.....We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family," she captioned the photos. "Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. “You’re a real man, carey hart.” #agreetodisagree#fightnice #wehatethesamepeople#myrock#noonemakesmeangrierthanyou#butyouresuperhot."

Pink later shared another post featuring a bouquet of flowers and sweet note from Hart, writing, "Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again. ❤️😍❤️ #marriage #itsaprocess#finallyflowers😹 #love."

The couple tied the knot in 2006. In 2008, they briefly separated and reconciled. They share daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3.

This past November, Pink told ET that she planned to take some time off from music to focus on her family in the new year.

"We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow's back in school now," she explained. "Jameson's going to start preschool soon. It's kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

Of her big anniversary, the singer said her loving husband "deserves a trophy!"

"We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together," she added.

