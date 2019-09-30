Surprise! Meghan Markle decided to join her husband, Prince Harry, in Malawi on Sunday, but the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex never even boarded a flight.

Meghan Skyped in to the event, which took place at the Nalikule College of Education, much to the delight of her husband. The Duchess is currently staying in South Africa with the couple's nearly 5-month-old son, Archie.

The event allowed Harry, 35, to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women in Malawi. Female education is a topic that is close to Meghan's heart, so it makes sense that the 38-year-old royal would want to be involved in the talk.

"I know there's somebody else you'd rather hear from than me," Harry told the women in the room, according to royal reporters. "Hopefully if technology doesn't fail us you may see somebody on the screen."

At a college in Lilongwe in Malawi where Prince Harry is visiting, Meghan skypes in Johannesburg.

The are promoting girls’ education in one of the most poor countries in the world. #malawi#RoyalTourAfricapic.twitter.com/y6nf0ZQpRW — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 29, 2019

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

After she appeared, the Duchess danced and clapped with the group as they sang to her. "I wish I could be with you," Meghan told the women. "We're in South Africa right now. Archie's taking a nap. I'm with you in spirit."

The new mom added, "We're just so proud as president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we're just incredibly proud to be part of it."

While Meghan was keeping in touch with Harry from afar, her mother, Doria Ragland, was across the globe in Los Angeles, participating in a 5K run for suicide prevention, another issue close to the Duke and Duchess' hearts.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

After several days away from his family on solo outings in Botswana, Angola and Malawi, Harry is set to soon reunite with his wife and son for the final part of their royal tour of Africa this week.

