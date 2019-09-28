Meghan Markle is paying her respects.

The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month. The royal tied a ribbon at the memorial to honor the late Mrwetyana, as well as show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

"Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa," Meghan and Prince Harry's official Instagram stated. "The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

According to the couple, visiting the location and recognizing Mrwetyana and all women and girls affected by GBV was very important to the former Suits actress. Meghan has also taken private visits and meetings over the last couple of days to get more information about the country's current situation and to advocate for the rights of women.

Meghan and Harry, as well as their baby, Archie, kicked off their 10-day royal tour in Africa on Monday. The two have had busy schedules, visiting the Auwul Mosque in Bo Kaap as a part of Heritage Day and attending a gathering at the residence of the British High Commissioner, among many other events.

Archie made his first official tour appearance on Wednesday. The little one visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu with his parents, posing for sweet photos that had fans seeing the similarities between the tiny tot and his redheaded dad.

"Archie behaved perfectly on his first official engagement," Katie Nicholl, ET's royal expert who is on hand in South Africa, mused. "[He] gurgled he giggled. There was a little yelp of excitement as he was taken up the stairs. ...No tears! In fact, he seemed more interested in the cakes in front of him than anything else."

That same day, the 38-year-old Duchess also visited the mothers2mothers charity, where she donated some of Archie's old clothing.

“We just thought that in the spirit of community, what’s so nice is to be able to share the things we have at home as well, so we could obviously make sure anything you needed is provided," Meghan said. "We brought some of the things that my friends and I have used for our kids and Archie.”

She then brought out a onesie that read, "The Future," and another from the Invictus Games, which her husband helped found.

The family is next headed to Malawi. See more of the couple's royal tour in the video below.

