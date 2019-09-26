Meghan Markle just received the ultimate praise from Michelle Obama!

As the Duchess of Sussex was touring South Africa, the former first lady took to Instagram to thank her for her inspirational efforts in "breaking the mold" and making a difference.

"Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it," Obama wrote, on both her personal page and the account for the Obama Foundation. "Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many."

"Yesterday in Cape Town, several of our #ObamaLeaders met with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal at a reception celebrating young people who are building a brighter future for the continent," she added, in a caption for the Obama Foundation account.

The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, have been keeping busy since kicking off their royal tour of Africa earlier this month, visiting organizations like Waves for Change and the mothers2mothers charity. On Wednesday, the former Suits star donated a whole collection of clothes that her 4-month-old son, Archie, has outgrown.

"We just thought that in the spirit of community, what's so nice is to be able to share the things we have at home as well, so we could obviously make sure anything you needed is provided," Meghan said. "We brought some of the things that my friends and I have used for our kids and Archie."

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said the women at the mothers2mothers charity were overwhelmed by Meghan's generosity. "Meghan had come to South Africa with two bags full of clothes that don't fit Archie anymore and some toys that she gave to the mothers at the mothers2mothers charity event," she shared. "I spoke to one of the mothers, who said she couldn't believe she was sitting there on the mat with the Duchess of Sussex. ...She feels like [Meghan's] a very special, very ordinary person. She's clearly connected. She's made these mothers feel very special."

