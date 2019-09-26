News

Michelle Obama Praises Meghan Markle for Being a 'Thoughtful Leader' as Duchess Tours South Africa

By Desiree Murphy‍
Michelle Obama
Meghan Markle just received the ultimate praise from Michelle Obama!

As the Duchess of Sussex was touring South Africa, the former first lady took to Instagram to thank her for her inspirational efforts in "breaking the mold" and making a difference.

"Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it," Obama wrote, on both her personal page and the account for the Obama Foundation. "Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many."

"Yesterday in Cape Town, several of our #ObamaLeaders met with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal at a reception celebrating young people who are building a brighter future for the continent," she added, in a caption for the Obama Foundation account.

The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, have been keeping busy since kicking off their royal tour of Africa earlier this month, visiting organizations like Waves for Change and the mothers2mothers charity. On Wednesday, the former Suits star donated a whole collection of clothes that her 4-month-old son, Archie, has outgrown.

"We just thought that in the spirit of community, what's so nice is to be able to share the things we have at home as well, so we could obviously make sure anything you needed is provided," Meghan said. "We brought some of the things that my friends and I have used for our kids and Archie."

mothers2mothers was incredibly excited to welcome today HRH Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal in Cape Town, South Africa. Her Royal Highness, who is currently on a Royal Tour of Africa with The Duke of Sussex and their son Archie, met three of the incredible m2m Mentor Mothers - the women living with HIV whom we employ as frontline health workers. ⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ The Duchess heard their personal stories and how, through their work, they are creating a generation free from HIV and healthy, thriving communities. The Mentor Mothers from Lesotho and South Africa explained how m2m’s unique model – the powerful interaction of one woman forging a strong bond with another - has reached over 11M women and children under 2 with life-changing health services and education across the African continent.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ Reflecting on the visit, Limpho Nteko from Lesotho (pictured), said: “It was such an honour to meet The Duchess of Sussex in person and share with her the incredible and important work that we do as mothers2mothers. It was an opportunity to shine a light on the impact we have had and the lives we have changed but also to highlight the hard work that still lies ahead to ensure that we create a generation that is healthy and free from HIV.”⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you so much @sussexroyal for spreading awareness about our work - we were so delighted to welcome you into the m2m family!⁣ ⁣⁣ 📸: @ukinsouthafrica ⁣⁣

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said the women at the mothers2mothers charity were overwhelmed by Meghan's generosity. "Meghan had come to South Africa with two bags full of clothes that don't fit Archie anymore and some toys that she gave to the mothers at the mothers2mothers charity event," she shared. "I spoke to one of the mothers, who said she couldn't believe she was sitting there on the mat with the Duchess of Sussex. ...She feels like [Meghan's] a very special, very ordinary person. She's clearly connected. She's made these mothers feel very special."

See more of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's heartwarming travel photos below:

From South Africa 🇿🇦✈️ to Botswana🇧🇼! • What a welcome! The Duke of Sussex has kicked off the next leg of #RoyalTourAfrica by planting trees in Chobe National Park with 200 school children from local primary schools. The Duke planted a baobab, which are severely under threat across Africa, which will live for 1000 years! Each child grew their sapling from seed in a mission to restore the Chobe Forest Reserve. They were all grown in recycled milk tins from the elephant orphanage, using fertilised soil from the orphans’ dung! The park is home to a huge elephant population – more than 17,000 – along with some of the world’s most diverse and vibrant eco-systems. The people, wildlife and whole area rely on the Chobe River to survive, but many species and indigenous trees are sadly now extinct. There is critical need to secure the forest so wildlife have access to the river. The Duke was welcomed by his close friend Dr Mike Chase, Founder of Elephant Without Borders, who has dedicated his life to supporting Botswana’s people and Elephants. ‘If you look after nature, it will look after you’ – The Duke of Sussex The Duke will shortly continue the tour with stops in Angola 🇦🇴 and Malawi 🇲🇼 focussing on community, HIV/AIDS and environment. #RoyalVisitBotswana Photo © PA Images

More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images

Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal

