Hours ahead of her big reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stunned at two events in South Africa on Tuesday.

First, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a tan Banana Republic trench dress, which buttoned up the front, and matching tan heels. She sported the look at the University of Johannesburg where she announced a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Higher education, especially for females, has been a topic close to Markle's heart for a long time. "Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin," Meghan told the crowd. "So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin -- and that's when we see change."

The Duchess left her morning event for an appearance at the charity ActionAid to discuss gender-based violence. She changed into a similar green button-down dress and black heels and was greeted by local children with hugs, flowers, and some personalized drawings.

On Sunday, Meghan opened up about the topic of violence against women in Africa on Instagram.

"In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand," she wrote at the time.

Harry, 35, will be returning to South Africa tonight to reunite with Meghan and their almost 5-month-old son, Archie, after five days away visiting Malawi, Botswana, and Angola.

