Meghan Markle Makes Two Solo Visits (and Outfit Changes) Ahead of Prince Harry Reunion

By Rachel McRady‍
Hours ahead of her big reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stunned at two events in South Africa on Tuesday. 

First, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a tan Banana Republic trench dress, which buttoned up the front, and matching tan heels. She sported the look at the University of Johannesburg where she announced a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college!  Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer - his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step... you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images

Higher education, especially for females, has been a topic close to Markle's heart for a long time. "Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin," Meghan told the crowd. "So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin -- and that's when we see change." 

The Duchess left her morning event for an appearance at the charity ActionAid to discuss gender-based violence. She changed into a similar green button-down dress and black heels and was greeted by local children with hugs, flowers, and some personalized drawings. 

On Sunday, Meghan opened up about the topic of violence against women in Africa on Instagram. 

"In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand," she wrote at the time. 

Harry, 35, will be returning to South Africa tonight to reunite with Meghan and their almost 5-month-old son, Archie, after five days away visiting Malawi, Botswana, and Angola.

For more from the family's royal tour of Africa, watch the clip below: 

