Kate Middleton handled an unexpected moment like a pro this week. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales met with some of England's Wheelchair Rugby League on Thursday in Hull, England.

In a candid moment captured by Sky News, Prince William's wife was speaking with one player when another came up behind her, poking her in the sides and tickling her. The mother of three looked shocked at first before breaking into a smile when she saw the cheeky boy grinning and looking embarrassed. The senior royal even shook the boy's hand.

Kate's focus for the official outing was to highlight the Disability Rugby League. Despite having recently injured her hand while playing on a trampoline with her kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Kate still participated in a game of wheelchair rugby with her bandaged fingers.

Kate serves as the royal patron for the Rugby Football League, a position she took over from her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

