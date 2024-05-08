Shop
Last-Minute Mother's Day Flower Delivery Just Got Easier With This Bouqs Sale — Get 30% Off Now

Save 25% on Last-Minute Mother's Day Flowers at The Bouqs Co.
The Bouqs Co.
By Erica Radol
Updated: 2:01 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

Surprise Mom with beautiful flowers from the Bouqs Co. during this rare sale.

We are in the final days of finding Mom that perfect Mother's Day gift with the holiday happening this weekend on Sunday, May 12. Showing the mother figure in your life how much she means to you can be a feat, especially with only a few days left to shop for her, but the Bouqs Co. is coming to save the day.

The flower company has become synonymous with fresh, gorgeous floral arrangements delivered reliably — but what's even better is the Bouqs Co. is currently hosting a sitewide sale. Just in time for Mother's Day, the Bouqs Co. is offering one of the best deals we've seen this year with 30% off bouquets, live plants and gift bundles. For just two more days, until Friday, May 10, use the code BOUQSDAY at checkout to save on stunning floral gifts.

Shop Bouqs' Mother's Day Arrangements

Online flower delivery makes shopping for Mother's Day a breeze. You simply select the date you want the flowers to arrive, and the gift shows up just in time. The Bouqs Co. offers so many kinds of arrangements, from classic roses, peonies, wildflowers and more — so the hardest part of buying your Mother's Day gift is deciding which breathtaking bouquet or plant to choose. As a bonus, the Bouqs Co. also partners with sustainable farms that grow the farm-to-table flowers, so you can feel good supporting local farmers with your purchase.

Even if you can't be there with her this Mother's Day, a fresh, fragrant bouquet is sure to make her day. Scroll down to shop our favorite Mother's Day flowers before the sale ends Friday. 

Mother's Day Roses

Mother's Day Roses
The Bouqs. Co

Mother's Day Roses

Go for straight bragging rights by showering her with this 36-stem bunch of colorful roses.

$84 $59

With code bouqsday

Shop Now

Farmer's Choice Orchid

Farmer's Choice Orchid
The Bouqs Co.

Farmer's Choice Orchid

This orchid will make a lovely Mother's Day gift that won't wilt (with proper care). 

$74 $52

With code bouqsday

Shop Now

The Spring Tulip Arrangement

The Spring Tulip Arrangement
The Bouqs Co.

The Spring Tulip Arrangement

The sweet pink vase is included in this arrangement of colorful tulips.

$108 $76

With code bouqsday

Shop Now

Wild About U

Wild About U
The Bouqs Co.

Wild About U

The desert vibes and soft blooms in this bouquet will bring joy to your mom.

$84 $59

With code bouqsday

Shop Now

Clover

Clover
The Bouqs Co.

Clover

A green ceramic vase highlights the wildflowers arranged in this charming yellow-hued bouquet.

$99 $69

With code bouqsday

Shop Now

Berry Loved

Berry Loved
The Bouqs Co.

Berry Loved

Mom will feel berry loved with this gift that includes a tulip and iris arrangement along with a sweet mixed berry chocolate bar.

$94 $66

with code bouqsday

Shop Now

Lemonade

Lemonade
The Bouqs Co.

Lemonade

Drawing inspiration from the summer lemonade stand, this bouquet features bright yellow roses and peach carnations.

$84 $59

with code bouqsday

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

