Amazon Gift Guide 2021: The Most Popular Gifts from UGG, Le Creuset and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
After months of prepping our shopping lists, getting our gift guides in order and scouting for the best deals on must-have products for Christmas and beyond, the holiday shopping season is officially here -- and now is the actual time to purchase those goodies you've had your eye on (the earlier the better with 2021's extensive shipping delays).

If you, however, are still on the lookout for the perfect gifts to give and get this Christmas, let Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide serve as the prime inspiration for all of your shopping needs. The newly released guide rounds up all of Amazon's most beloved, top-selling products from this year and presents them in an easy-to-browse tab.

From trending clothing styles like the celeb-loved UGG slippers and cult-favorite skincare essentials from Sunday Riley, to popular toys, an indoor hydroponic garden, workout bangles, waterproof speakers, Le Creuset cookware, noise-canceling headphones and so much more, Amazon's holiday gift guide has everything you need to score big on gifting essentials this Christmas.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best finds on Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide. Looking to get all of your holiday shopping done through Amazon? Honestly, we don't blame you. Check out the best gifts under $50 and $100 on Amazon.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Cook up all of your favorite meals in style with this top-rated skillet from Le Creuset.
$190
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
These UGG slide-on slippers are a celeb-favorite shoe style that have been spotted on Hailey Bieber and Lizzo.
$100
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
Amazon
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials in this chic, logo-printed crossbody bag from adidas.
$25
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Amazon
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Simplify all of your holiday cooking and baking with this beloved stand mixer from Cuisinart which features 12 speeds for "precision mixing."
$250
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
This glowy serum from Sunday Riley features ingredients of vitamin C and golden turmeric.
$40$34
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
According to the retailer, this Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry features settings for air frying, roasting, baking and broiling.
$300$200
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
Amazon
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
If you love indulging in carbonated drinks, then you'll love this sparkling water and soda maker from DrinkMate.
$87
Bala Bangle Weights
Bala Bangle Weights
Amazon
Bala Bangle Weights
Get a head start on your fitness resolution goals with these top-rated adjustable ankle and wrist weights from Bala.
$49
Echo Dot Kids
Echo Dot Kids
Amazon
Echo Dot Kids
Help kiddos learn with Amazon's adorable Echo Dot speaker.
$60$35
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
Amazon
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these soft SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas.
$30
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Give the gift of limitless music thanks to the JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
$130
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Bring the wonder of gardening straight into your home in any season with this top-rated AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden.
$150$90
Doc McStuffins Doll
Doc McStuffins Doll
Amazon
Doc McStuffins Doll
This sweet Doc McStuffins Doll comes complete with her famous physician outfit, plus an otoscope and syringe.
$14
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Give the makeup lover in your life a much-needed makeup brush refresh.
$10
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Tune out all of the unnecessary noise with these stylish noise-cancelling headphones from Sony -- which feature over 19,000 five-star reviews.
$350$248
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Store all of your favorite skincare essentials in the cult-favorite, 4-liter Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge.
$50
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
Stock up on these best-selling, tortoise-patterned frames from Amazon.
$16$13
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
Amazon
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
You can't go wrong with a classic Mr. Potato Head toy.
$10
Crocs Kids' Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Crocs Kids' Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Amazon
Crocs Kids' Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Crocs are totally having a moment right now. Take advantage of the trend with these sparkly clogs for kids.
$31
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Cozy up in this plush, checkered fleece throw from Eddie Bauer.
$30$24
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Cozy up in Orolay's Women's Thickened Down Jacket this winter -- a top-rated coat on Amazon.
$160
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
Amazon
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
This programmable air fryer features several presets, including: warming, frying, food-specific cooking settings and more.
$61
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
$28$20

