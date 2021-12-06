After months of prepping our shopping lists, getting our gift guides in order and scouting for the best deals on must-have products for Christmas and beyond, the holiday shopping season is officially here -- and now is the actual time to purchase those goodies you've had your eye on (the earlier the better with 2021's extensive shipping delays).

If you, however, are still on the lookout for the perfect gifts to give and get this Christmas, let Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide serve as the prime inspiration for all of your shopping needs. The newly released guide rounds up all of Amazon's most beloved, top-selling products from this year and presents them in an easy-to-browse tab.

From trending clothing styles like the celeb-loved UGG slippers and cult-favorite skincare essentials from Sunday Riley, to popular toys, an indoor hydroponic garden, workout bangles, waterproof speakers, Le Creuset cookware, noise-canceling headphones and so much more, Amazon's holiday gift guide has everything you need to score big on gifting essentials this Christmas.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best finds on Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide. Looking to get all of your holiday shopping done through Amazon? Honestly, we don't blame you. Check out the best gifts under $50 and $100 on Amazon.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer Amazon Cuisinart Stand Mixer Simplify all of your holiday cooking and baking with this beloved stand mixer from Cuisinart which features 12 speeds for "precision mixing." $250 Buy Now

Bala Bangle Weights Amazon Bala Bangle Weights Get a head start on your fitness resolution goals with these top-rated adjustable ankle and wrist weights from Bala. $49 Buy Now

