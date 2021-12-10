Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This season, give the gift of streaming. If you have a television fiend in need of a new TV, speakers or streaming device, look no further than Roku. The HD streaming service and its products are being slashed for sales this holiday season. Gifting has never been easier or better with these incredible offers.

Whether you're gifting to a seasoned streaming pro or introducing a technology-challenged friend to the world of digital content, Roku is a one-stop streaming destination. Roku's simple setup and organized design makes streaming intuitive, designed to bring you entertainment quickly and effortlessly, no matter what you want to watch. Their easy-to-use TVs and streaming devices allow you to enjoy free, live and premium television channels, bringing you your favorite content on-demand, at any time.

The most important part of easy streaming is using devices you love, and Roku has devices for everyone. With unique features like lost remote finder and private listening, Roku is dedicated to making your streaming experience a great one.

Plus, exploring The Roku Channel has never been better. Get your family and friends instant access to Emmy-nominated Roku Originals and over 80,000 free movies and TV episodes, including this year's Critics Choice Nominee for "Best Movie Made For Television" - Zooey's Extraordinary Christmas.

This holiday, you have no shortage of options for finding great streaming devices. And with deals this good, we're sure no one will mind if you get something for yourself too. Below, ET has picked some of our favorite Roku items. Don't wait, and start streaming!

Best Gift Picks

Roku Voice Remote Pro Roku Roku Voice Remote Pro Roku’s best remote got a holiday makeover. It’s now rechargeable, has a lost remote finder, and allows personal shortcuts and private listening. Plus, with its new hands-free voice controls, all you have to say is, "Hey Roku," to pause that holiday movie you're watching (so no one has to miss a single second!). It’s the perfect upgrade for any Roku fan, and one of our favorite gifts for under $40. $30 Buy Now

Roku Streambar Roku Roku Streambar Get an audio upgrade with the Roku Streambar. The device includes features like smart Dolby speakers that give you crisp clear dialogue and lowered sound during commercials. How cool is that? Plus, its simple setup is easy enough for even the most technology-challenged friend to manage, With Roku's $50 off promo, it's easily our pick for the best gift under $100. $130 $80 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Roku Roku Ultra For those wanting a show-stopping gift for under $100, this player has everything you could possibly want for streaming. Not only is it Roku’s fastest and most powerful device, but it comes with features like lost remote finder and private listening with Roku’s included headphones. It’s an all-inclusive gift you won’t want to miss out on. $100 Buy Now

More Gift Ideas

Roku TVs Roku Roku TVs For the friend in dire need of a television upgrade, Roku has it covered. With multiple price points and sizes, you’re guaranteed to find a smart TV that works for anyone. $99 AND UP Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K Looking for the best gift under $40? The Roku Streaming Stick is perfect for your most aesthetically concerned friend. Its all-new design fits flawlessly behind every Roku TV, so you can enjoy streaming a massive selection of free, live and premium content without any distractions. $50 $30 Buy Now

Roku Streambar Pro Roku Roku Streambar Pro For the smart-tech obsessed, we know exactly where to point you. The Streambar Pro is so smart, it knows to lower audio during commercials, enough to impress anyone. $180 Buy Now

Roku Wireless Speakers Roku Roku Wireless Speakers Get premium sound for all your holiday favorites with these easy to set-up Bluetooth speakers, and turn any moment into a party. $150 Buy Now

Roku Wireless Subwoofer Roku Roku Wireless Subwoofer Looking to add some excitement to your viewing experience? This wireless subwoofer will have you lost in the moment with its addition of heart-pounding bass. $180 Buy Now

Roku Voice Remote Roku Roku Voice Remote This Roku remote does it all. Power up your TV, adjust volume, and use your voice to find whatever you want to stream, all in one tiny, convenient device. $20 Buy Now

Roku Simple Remote Roku Roku Simple Remote The Roku Simple Remote is perfect for a first-time Roku user, with shortcuts to channels right on the device. $15 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Streaming Device Deals for Holiday Gifting

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku



