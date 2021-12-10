Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List
This season, give the gift of streaming. If you have a television fiend in need of a new TV, speakers or streaming device, look no further than Roku. The HD streaming service and its products are being slashed for sales this holiday season. Gifting has never been easier or better with these incredible offers.
Whether you're gifting to a seasoned streaming pro or introducing a technology-challenged friend to the world of digital content, Roku is a one-stop streaming destination. Roku's simple setup and organized design makes streaming intuitive, designed to bring you entertainment quickly and effortlessly, no matter what you want to watch. Their easy-to-use TVs and streaming devices allow you to enjoy free, live and premium television channels, bringing you your favorite content on-demand, at any time.
The most important part of easy streaming is using devices you love, and Roku has devices for everyone. With unique features like lost remote finder and private listening, Roku is dedicated to making your streaming experience a great one.
Plus, exploring The Roku Channel has never been better. Get your family and friends instant access to Emmy-nominated Roku Originals and over 80,000 free movies and TV episodes, including this year's Critics Choice Nominee for "Best Movie Made For Television" - Zooey's Extraordinary Christmas.
This holiday, you have no shortage of options for finding great streaming devices. And with deals this good, we're sure no one will mind if you get something for yourself too. Below, ET has picked some of our favorite Roku items. Don't wait, and start streaming!
Best Gift Picks
More Gift Ideas
