As Black Friday draws near, Amazon is kicking off incredible early deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you embrace the cozy fall season.

While fall temperatures are being ushered in, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with early Black Friday deals of up to 52% off UGG styles.

Shop UGG Deals

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this fall and upcoming winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for fall with the best early Black Friday UGG deals at Amazon.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $90 Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on UGG Slippers

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: