Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Alo Yoga Black Friday Deals You Can Start Shopping Now — Up to 70% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alo Yoga Black Friday Deals 2023
Alo Yoga
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 8:55 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Take up 70% off Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Wilde's favorite Alo leggings and athleisure.

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Alo Yoga. Whether you're looking to stock up on Alo’s best-selling activewear, or coordinate with style icons like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, your chance has finally arrived with Alo Yoga's Black Friday sale arriving today.

Now through Sunday, November 26, not only is everything on Alo's site 30% off, but you can save up to 70% on new sale styles including hundreds of leggings, jackets and cult athleisure staples.

Shop the Alo Yoga Black Friday Sale

When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, Alo Yoga blends fashion and function flawlessly. It is the season of giving, so this is a perfect opportunity to save on stylish holiday gifts. The Black Friday sale is so good you'll definitely want to grab a few things for yourself as well.

To make shopping this Black Friday sale at Alo Yoga even easier — because the 30% discount covers the entire site — simply head to the brand's Most Loved section where you'll find bestsellers like the Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift and your go-to puffer jacket this winter. Below, we've gathered our favorite deals on Alo Yoga holiday gifts for you and yours.

Best Alo Yoga Black Friday Deals

High-Waist Airlift Legging

High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo's bestselling High-Waist Airlift Legging has a smoothing, sheeny fabric that looks chic. These essential leggings come in multiple color options.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Alo x 01 Classic

Alo x 01 Classic
Alo

Alo x 01 Classic

Alo's only sneakers have sold out three times already, and now you can get them on sale for a limited time. 

$185 $129

Shop Now

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
Alo

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alo's comfy Courtside Tennis Dress has a built-in bra and shorts underneath. Its fabric is super soft and it comes in six colors.

$118 $82

Shop Now

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer
Alo

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

This puffer jacket is a compliment magnet. It's made of a luxe, ribbed velour material that will keep them warm and looking like a million bucks. 

$248 $173

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer

Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer

Designed with buttery faux leather and satin lining for comfort and warmth, the Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer is an essential addition to your wardrobe.

$348 $243

Shop Now

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve
Alo

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve

Help them get in on the corset-top trend with this long-sleeve top with a built-in bra. 

$88 $61

Shop Now

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

These comfy sweatpants have an elongating seam down each on-trend wide leg. If in doubt, size down in these sweats, as they're rather roomy. 

$128 $76

Shop Now

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra
Alo

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra

This Ribbed Henley Bra is a comfortable yet sexy pajama option, especially when paired with the matching Ribbed Boyshort. This lounge bra with an Alo logo band has cute snap buttons. 

$44 $30

Shop Now

Icon Ribbed Boyshort

Icon Ribbed Boyshort
Alo

Icon Ribbed Boyshort

These boxer brief-style boyshorts are a perfect match to the bra.

$28 $19

Shop Now

Muse Hoodie

Muse Hoodie
Alo

Muse Hoodie

We love the chic gravel-heather color in this cropped hoodie, and it comes in four other great neutrals as well. Reviewers rave about this hoodie, rating it almost a perfect five stars.

$108 $75

Shop Now

Muse Sweatpant

Muse Sweatpant
Alo

Muse Sweatpant

These ribbed sweatpants are a perfect match. They have a figure-hugging fit and a cute pocket on the bum.

$108 $75

Shop Now

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank
Alo

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank

This may be a tank, but it's warmer for winter layering thanks to a fleecy feel. It has a bustier silhouette and faux leather detailing. 

$88 $61

Shop Now

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover
Alo

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

This simple crew neck sweater is so comfy and easy to pair they'll find themselves wearing it all season long. Choose from seven colors.

$118 $82

Shop Now

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser
Alo

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser

These trousers have a cool hip cutout with an adjustable buckle. Their loose fit is perfectly on-trend.

$158 $110

Shop Now

Knit Salana Cardigan

Knit Salana Cardigan
Knit Salana Cardigan

Knit Salana Cardigan

This sexy take on a cardigan is soft, lightweight and comes in three colors.

$138 $96

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

32 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

Gifts

32 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

The 40 Best Gifts for Men Who Don't Know What They Want

Gifts

The 40 Best Gifts for Men Who Don't Know What They Want

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are on Sale for Under $30

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are on Sale for Under $30

Spanx's Viral Faux Leather Leggings Just Got the Perfect Fall Update

Style

Spanx's Viral Faux Leather Leggings Just Got the Perfect Fall Update

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

The Best Faux Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Outfits This Fall

Style

The Best Faux Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Outfits This Fall

The Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

Shopping

The Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Tags: