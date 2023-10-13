Celeb-loved Spanx's famous Faux Leather Leggings just got a cozy new update for fall.
Between the mild weather and plenty of sunny days, fall is an optimal season for fashion. You can get away with light jackets and mini skirts for most of the season, but once the temperatures really start to drop, finding ways to look cool while staying warm becomes more of a challenge. Thankfully, Spanx just dropped the solution to your cold weather style woes: Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings.
Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings already have a cult following — everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo have been spotted in the sleek style. The best-selling leggings got a cozy update for more warmth, but the same flattering look.
Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings
Keep it cozy this season in a pair of fleece-lined leggings with a sleek faux leather finish.
With their core-compressing Power Waistband and high-waisted design, these leggings are revered for their sculpting abilities. But now, the ultra-popular style are available with a snuggly fleece lining to keep your legs toasty warm while providing the streamlined shape you know and love.
The Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings are priced at $110, and are available in sizes XS-3X as well as regular, petite and tall lengths. Reviewers note that these leggings run slightly small, so consider sizing up if you are between sizes.
To inspire your fall and winter shopping, we've rounded up more best-selling leggings from Spanx – including the brand's popular faux leather leggings. Below, shop our favorite styles to complete your wardrobe and check out all the best leggings for women this season.
Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Add some flair to your legging game with this glossy style from Spanx, also available in black and navy.
Faux Leather Moto Leggings
Moto-inspired accents give these leggings an edgy look.
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Upgrade your workout wardrobe with these booty-lifting leggings.
Leather-Like Front Slit Skinny
A flirty front slit makes these leggings perfect for pairing with heels.
Booty Boost Active Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings
"My new favorite leggings," raved one reviewer. "They definitely help shape my booty and hip dips. Very comfortable and good for working out in."
RELATED CONTENT: