Between the mild weather and plenty of sunny days, fall is an optimal season for fashion. You can get away with light jackets and mini skirts for most of the season, but once the temperatures really start to drop, finding ways to look cool while staying warm becomes more of a challenge. Thankfully, Spanx just dropped the solution to your cold weather style woes: Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings.

Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings already have a cult following — everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo have been spotted in the sleek style. The best-selling leggings got a cozy update for more warmth, but the same flattering look.

With their core-compressing Power Waistband and high-waisted design, these leggings are revered for their sculpting abilities. But now, the ultra-popular style are available with a snuggly fleece lining to keep your legs toasty warm while providing the streamlined shape you know and love.

The Spanx Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings are priced at $110, and are available in sizes XS-3X as well as regular, petite and tall lengths. Reviewers note that these leggings run slightly small, so consider sizing up if you are between sizes.

To inspire your fall and winter shopping, we've rounded up more best-selling leggings from Spanx – including the brand's popular faux leather leggings. Below, shop our favorite styles to complete your wardrobe and check out all the best leggings for women this season.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98

