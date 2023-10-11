As the official start of autumn is here, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.

Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about the plummeting temperatures and lack of sunlight. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles on sale now for Amazon's October Prime Day.

If you're looking for something special to gift the candle lover in your life, LAFCO's Midnight Currant is well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath is always a safe (and affordable) bet.

Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer, now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Candle Deals

Boy Smells Les Candle Amazon Boy Smells Les Candle "This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells. $38 $27 Shop Now

