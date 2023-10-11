Hint hint: These candle deals make for excellent holiday gifts.
As the official start of autumn is here, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.
Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about the plummeting temperatures and lack of sunlight. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles on sale now for Amazon's October Prime Day.
If you're looking for something special to gift the candle lover in your life, LAFCO's Midnight Currant is well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath is always a safe (and affordable) bet.
Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer, now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.
The Best October Amazon Prime Day Candle Deals
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.
LA JOLIE MUSE Pomegranate Pine Candle
This best-selling pomegranate and pine candle comes in a gift-worthy vessel that looks elegant in any home.
Calyan Wax Soy Wax Candle, Apples & Maple Bourbon
The mouthwatering scents of brown sugar, maple syrup, baked apple and Kentucky whiskey are sure to put you in a festive mood for fall.
ILLUME Noble Holiday Balsam & Cedar Soy Candle
Take over 50% off ILLUME's 100% soy wax candle that's perfect for the holidays with a cedar and balsam scent.
LAFCO New York Holiday Signature Candle, Midnight Currant
In need of a truly luxurious gift for the candle lover in your life? LAFCO's new redcurrant candle burns for up to 90 hours and comes packaged in a reusable hand-blown glass jar that looks as stunning as it smells.
Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)
Inspired by the beloved fall treat, this apple cider-scented soy wax candle is a steal at 2 for under $15.
Boy Smells Les Candle
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
Outdoor Fellow Winter Fir Natural Luxury Scented Candle
Bring the inviting scent of crisp winter woods indoors with this fir balsam, juniper and fresh snow-scented candle.
Glade Candle Cashmere Woods, Pack of 3
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.
WoodWick Fireside Medium Hourglass Candle, 9.7 oz.
Bring the inviting scent of a wood-burning fire indoors with this bergamot, amber, woods and musk candle.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
