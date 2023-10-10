Sales & Deals

The Best Fall Boots for Women on Sale During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Shop Ugg, Steve Madden and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
boots
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:21 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Put your best foot forward this season with Prime Day deals on fall boots.

Fall is finally here, and so is Amazon's October Prime Day, which means there is no better time to stock your wardrobe with plenty of fall fashion staples that can take you seamlessly into winter. 

While milder temperatures mean we can start searching for cozy home decor and other fall essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on through the end of the year — that perfect pair of fall boots

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Women's Boots Deals

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots or reliable rain boots that help you weather the https://amzn.to/3PRWBSKstorms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you.

Here are our favorite fall boot deals to shop during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which last from October 10 through October 11.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fall Boots for Women

Dr. Martens Womens Pascal Virginia Leather Smooth Retro Punk Calf Boots

Dr. Martens Womens Pascal Virginia Leather Smooth Retro Punk Calf Boots
Amazon

Dr. Martens Womens Pascal Virginia Leather Smooth Retro Punk Calf Boots

Dr. Martens combat boots are a classic for a reason thanks to their impressive quality.

$170 $128

Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Ace Midshaft Western Boot

The Drop Women's Ace Midshaft Western Boot
Amazon

The Drop Women's Ace Midshaft Western Boot

Rock the cowboy boot trend at a discount with these Western boots from The Drop.

$90 $72

Shop Now

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots
Amazon

Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots

These durable fleece-lined boots are built to withstand all kinds of weather.

$55 $37

Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Chelsea Ankle Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Chelsea Ankle Boots
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Chelsea Ankle Boots

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Chelsea boots.

$36 $29

Shop Now

Steve Madden Women's Fanatik Knee High Boot

Steve Madden Women's Fanatik Knee High Boot
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Fanatik Knee High Boot

Add some serious height to your look with these genuine leather Steve Madden platforms.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $80

Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties

DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties

Red is the "it" color for fall, so these ankle boots are right on trend.

$43 $32

Shop Now

Sperry Women's Saltwater Alpine Leather Snow Boot

Sperry Women's Saltwater Alpine Leather Snow Boot
Amazon

Sperry Women's Saltwater Alpine Leather Snow Boot

Prepare your footwear wardrobe for colder days ahead with these Sperry snow boots.

$90 $64

Shop Now

Kenneth Cole Women's Levon Knee High Boot

Kenneth Cole Women's Levon Knee High Boot
Amazon

Kenneth Cole Women's Levon Knee High Boot

Made of genuine leather, these knee-high boots are a steal at under $160.

$240 $154

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: