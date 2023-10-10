Sales & Deals

The Best Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day: Adidas, Reebok and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 6:04 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Shop the best deals available on a wide variety of sneakers from Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and more at Amazon.

Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must in any shoe closet. 

From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of Prime Day discounts to take advantage of while Prime Big Deal Days lasts through October 11.

Right now, you can find tons of deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Hoka. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes at a major discount.

Ahead, we've gathered the best October Prime Day deals on sneakers that are worth shopping for this season. And if you're looking for more fall shoe inspo, check out the best deals on boots we're seeing everywhere this season. 

Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon Post-Prime Day

Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker

This Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker never goes out of style.

$65 $37

Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in a myriad of colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100 $56

Shop Now

ON Women's Cloud 5 Sneakers

ON Women's Cloud 5 Sneakers
Amazon

ON Women's Cloud 5 Sneakers

One of the best shoes for standing, the ON Cloud 5 sneaker is great for people who are on their feet for hours at a time.

$149 $136

Shop Now

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker
Amazon

Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Looking for a classic white slip-on sneaker? This canvas Keds pair is a staple.

$55 $32

Shop Now

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes
Amazon

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes

The Hoka Clifton 8's are the perfect sneaker choice because of their comfortable and lightweight design that provides the necessary support for various activities while maintaining a trendy style.

$171 $149

Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Grab these at the Amazon Prime Day sale, and you can just slip these on and get to walking.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 LX Trainers

Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 LX Trainers
Amazon

Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 LX Trainers

The Nike Air Force 1s are a must-have that work with any outfit.

$119 $100

Shop Now

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker
Amazon

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker

Heading seaside this season? Walk comfortably down by the shore in these Sperrys.

$70 $42

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880 V12 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880 V12 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880 V12 Running Shoe

An Amazon favorite, sport these comfy sneaks on your next hot girl walk around the neighborhood.

$135 $68

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $60

Shop Now

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

These light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles are made using a washable canvas material, so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this Amazon deal is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75 $48

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker

Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker

Whether you dress these Reebok sneakers up or down, you'll experience all-day comfort with padded foam cushioning.

$50 $27

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers can make you feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$130 $85

Shop Now

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any fall 'fit. 

$70 $58

Shop Now

Bella Vita Women's Aviana Athleisure Sneaker

Bella Vita Women's Aviana Athleisure Sneaker
Amazon

Bella Vita Women's Aviana Athleisure Sneaker

Enjoy daily walks in this versatile sneaker for everyday wear.

$95 $65

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

