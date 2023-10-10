Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must in any shoe closet.

From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of Prime Day discounts to take advantage of while Prime Big Deal Days lasts through October 11.

Shop Prime Big Deal Days

Right now, you can find tons of deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Hoka. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes at a major discount.

Ahead, we've gathered the best October Prime Day deals on sneakers that are worth shopping for this season. And if you're looking for more fall shoe inspo, check out the best deals on boots we're seeing everywhere this season.

Best Sneaker Deals at Amazon Post-Prime Day

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in a myriad of colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $56 Shop Now

