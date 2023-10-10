The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater — a collection of them, actually — is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or a crew, cashmere or cotton, there are so many different kinds of cozy knits to stock up on.

Amazon's October Prime Day Sale is here now through Wednesday, October 11, giving you the perfect opportunity to fill your closet with stylish sweaters at a discount. To help guide your shopping, we've found the best sweater deals to shop during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Sweater Deals

Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of colors and sizes. Once the temperatures really start to drop, brave the cold with a cozy cable knit sweater in men's and women's styles.

From classic Champion crew necks to elevated silhouettes from The Drop, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Women's Sweater Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Men's Sweater Deals

