Markdowns on Apple products are rare, but Amazon is dishing out in-demand deals on AirPods right now for October Prime Day. October Prime Day, AKA Prime Big Deal Days, is happening today, October 10 through tomorrow, October 11 and Amazon is celebrating the occasion with major deals on all things audio.

Highlights from these October Prime Day deals include massive AirPod deals as well as sales on Apple’s entire lineup of popular audio gear. You can find discounts on some of the latest AirPods models right now, including $70 off the premium noise-cancelling AirPods Max.

The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods make it hard to leave the house without them. From a $99 pair of second-generation AirPods to the popular AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time low price, we've found all the best October Prime Day AirPods deals that you won't want to miss.

The Best October Prime Day AirPods Deals

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. You can grab a pair of these wireless earbuds for $189, matching the best price we've seen since Prime Day and Black Friday. Twice as powerful as the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute or any other time you want to tune out the world\. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

Now is also the perfect time to finally snag the AirPods Max as they are marked down to a dollar more than their lowest price this year. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high-quality sound, but also high-quality comfort. You can save $70 on multiple colors of the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $480 Shop Now

Looking for more Apple audio deals? You can get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for less than $100. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods — also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $89 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $150 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

