Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here, and there are major price cuts that you only see from the online shopping giant. Amazon has dropped a ton of Prime Big Deal Days deals for the shopping event, which lasts from now until October 11. If you're looking to refresh your home this fall ahead of a holiday season full of cozy get-togethers, we're seeing Prime Day deals on key pieces of furniture right now.

From coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many October Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now.

Furnulem Dresser Amazon Furnulem Dresser This dresser — that can also serve as a TV stand in your bedroom — has eight wide drawers for ample storage. $120 $80 Shop Now

