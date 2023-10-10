Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Furniture Deals on Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day Furniture Deals
Getty
Doriean Stevenson
October 10, 2023

Shop chairs, dressers, couches and so much more during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here, and there are major price cuts that you only see from the online shopping giant. Amazon has dropped a ton of Prime Big Deal Days deals for the shopping event, which lasts from now until October 11. If you're looking to refresh your home this fall ahead of a holiday season full of cozy get-togethers, we're seeing Prime Day deals on key pieces of furniture right now. 

From coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many October Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already. 

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now.

Christopher Knight Home Idalia Dining Chairs, Set of 2

Christopher Knight Home Idalia Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Idalia Dining Chairs, Set of 2

These popular chairs by Christopher Knight Home with a midcentury modern silhouette bring a classic feel to any dining room. 

$207 $111

Shop Now

Brightech Mason Arc Floor Lamp

Brightech Mason Arc Floor Lamp
Amazon

Brightech Mason Arc Floor Lamp

Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield adores this lamp, which can be yours for 21% off its normal price thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. 

$215 $170

Shop Now

Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa

Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa
Amazon

Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa

It's hard to go wrong with a leather couch, and this faux option feels just as good as it looks. 

$420 $336

Shop Now

Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection Area Rug

Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection Area Rug
Amazon

Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection Area Rug

At more than 20% off, this rug will give your room a believable vintage feel for much less than the real thing. 

$119 $91

Shop Now

Furnulem Dresser

Furnulem Dresser
Amazon

Furnulem Dresser

This dresser — that can also serve as a TV stand in your bedroom — has eight wide drawers for ample storage. 

$120 $80

Shop Now

INDRESSME Jute Rope Basket

INDRESSME Jute Rope Basket
Amazon

INDRESSME Jute Rope Basket

An extra-large catch-all that's also extra cute? Absolutely. 

$28 $24

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Realyn French Country Distressed Dining Room Buffet

Signature Design by Ashley Realyn French Country Distressed Dining Room Buffet
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Realyn French Country Distressed Dining Room Buffet

Serve your guests on this buffet with an old-world feel that's just right for holiday gatherings. 

$976 $419

Shop Now

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch
Amazon

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch

The lush green velvet of this section gives it just the right touch of luxury, sans the luxury price (thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day). 

$602 $419

Shop Now

Nature Supplies Set of 3 Nursery Room Shelves

Nature Supplies Set of 3 Nursery Room Shelves
Amazon

Nature Supplies Set of 3 Nursery Room Shelves

Add aesthetically pleasing storage to the nursery, bedroom or office with these three floating shelves, available in five stains. 

$40 $31

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

