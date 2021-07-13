20 Leggings Deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Right Now -- Cardmember or Not
Mark your calendars! Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale is set to take place from July 28 to Aug. 8 (starting early, on July 16, for cardmembers), but the retailer already has some great deals on leggings.
Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47.
Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom.
Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals at Nordstrom below.
