Get your credit cards ready! Nordstrom announced that the much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially coming in July! At the annual shopping event, shoppers can expect to score major discounts on a wide selection of brands we love including Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury and more. And although the retailer's event doesn't launch until the end of July, they're offering a preview of the Anniversary sale beginning earlier in the month.

The retailer's annual event is Nordstrom's biggest sale aside from the Black Friday deal bonanza, and the best way to score the biggest deals is to preview the sale as a Nordstrom cardholder. Items typically sell out quickly, so we suggest creating a Wish List to be ready to shop and grab your favorites.

Ahead is everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. As per usual, you can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from top brands at great prices.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the Anniversary sale will begin this year on July 28. Luckily for the type-A shoppers who love to plan, the sale preview begins July 6, where you can get a peak at the upcoming deals and create a wish list of items to make completing your purchase on the day the sale starts a breeze.

To shop the sale before anyone else, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock exclusive Early Access shopping. Plus, if you use your new card the same day, you'll score a $60 Bonus Note offer for use on a future purchase. The sale will end on August 8, and those great deals will disappear. So mark your calendars!

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. See open stores here.

Once the sale begins, keep your eyes on ET for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals curated by the ET Style team -- we'll be updating as they roll in! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

