Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale under 25 deals
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just two days away! The biggest sale for the retailer features thousands of deals and discounts. Nordstrom cardmembers can the deals shop now while everyone else will get their chance Wednesday. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek and add items to your cart now. We love having a lot of choices, but it can get overwhelming to sift through all of the anniversary sale items, especially when you're looking for budget-friendly buys. 

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing from this year's sale, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see deals -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from its Beauty Exclusives category along with top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more. 

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals on their favorite brands before the sale runs from  July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom cardmember, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Sleep tight in these super cute pajamas from Nordstrom Lingerie. 
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Nordstrom
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Get this set at a discount and you'll have soft, supple lips for the rest of the summer. 
$35 (REGULARLY $55)
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Bundle and save on Hanky Panky underwear. Get four pairs of the most comfortable thongs for $59! 
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Origins Ginger Hand Lotion
Origins Ginger Hand Lotion
Nordstrom
Origins Ginger Hand Lotion
This ginger-scented lotion from Origins is lightweight and absorbs fast. 
$15 (REGULARLY $21)
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Add these cozy, plush faux fur slippers to your relaxing-at-home uniform. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
Body Scrub Soap Duo
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Fall is on its way and this Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt is perfect for chilly weather layering. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Channel your inner Kurt Cobain in this '90s throwback flannel. 
$32 (REGULARLY $49)
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Nordstrom
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
The Anniversary Sale has a lot of cool wall art on sale, like this minimalist brush stroke print. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Give your face a healthy glow with Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash, at a discount. 
$25 (REGULARLY $40)
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
Nordstrom
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
We are obsessed with this trendy printed slip dress. 
$19 (REGULARLY $29)
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
This super soft throw is just one of the many luxurious items you can find at the Nordstrom sale. 
$25 (REGULARLY $40)
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Nordstrom
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Elevate your existing drinkware collection with this set of two Schott Zwiesel tumbler glasses for just under $11. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Treat yourself to the iconic striped Adidas Adilette slides. 
$25 (REGULARLY $35)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Step out of the bath and into heaven with the Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel from Nordstrom.
$20 (REGULARLY $29)
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Elegant and dainty, you can't beat the price on this Mini Initial Pendant Necklace from Kate Spade.
$25 (REGULARLY $44)
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Nordstrom
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
These washable makeup cloths were designed to reduce waste. Use them to apply lotions, creams, oils and astringent, then toss them into their mesh bag to wash like regular laundry. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
It won't be long before you need a comfy long sleeve t-shirt to wear under a cozy sweater. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Commando Solid Thong
Commando Solid Thong
Nordstrom
Commando Solid Thong
An elastic-free thong made from super smooth microfiber that is invisible under clothes -- no more VPL! 
$15 (REGULARLY $22)
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Nordstrom
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Back to school shopping means backpack and you don't get much more stylish than this one from Herschel Supply Co.
$20 (REGULARLY $32)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)

