Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just two days away! The biggest sale for the retailer features thousands of deals and discounts. Nordstrom cardmembers can the deals shop now while everyone else will get their chance Wednesday. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek and add items to your cart now. We love having a lot of choices, but it can get overwhelming to sift through all of the anniversary sale items, especially when you're looking for budget-friendly buys.

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing from this year's sale, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see deals -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from its Beauty Exclusives category along with top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more.

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals on their favorite brands before the sale runs from July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom cardmember, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo Nordstrom Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

