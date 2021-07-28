Finally! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to all shoppers. For weeks, only Nordy Club members and Nordstrom cardholders had early access to the best Nordstrom deals of the year, but now the sale is wide open, which means the deep discounts are gonna go fast.

This is the sale fashion and beauty editors have been waiting for all year. And when a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals. Luckily for you, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. Don't forget, as soon as this year's sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with deals from your favorite brands while you can.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and trust us when we tell you these deals will go FAST. So take advantage of the shopping work we've done -- OK, we admit, it was fun -- and jump right into these deals.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on anniversary sale items under $50 that you can shop or add to your cart right now from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need help? Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Deals Under $50:

BP. Comfy Joggers Nordstrom BP. Comfy Joggers The need for loungewear is not going to go away anytime soon, stock up on these aptly named Comfy Joggers from Nordstrom's brand, BP. $25 (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip. $50 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again. $40 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

