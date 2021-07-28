Influencers- they’re just like us: totally enamored with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! This sale has so many products beloved by social media influencers and celebrities -- who, let's face it, are super influencers -- at massive discounts right now, from iconic brands like Ray-Ban, Hunter, Tory Burch and more. You can cozy up with Kourtney Kardashian’s clearly-adored blanket, or slip on a pair of the iconic Spanx faux leather leggings worn by Lizzo, Clare Crawley, and so many others.

Whether or not you’re a Nordy Club, you can shop all these deals right now, because the sale has just opened up to everyone! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and now that everybody can shop, the best deals are going fast. So you should hop on these massive discounts ASAP, from Megan Markle’s favorite beauty products to J.Lo’s favorite yoga looks.

Here are some of the best influencer-approved products available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now!

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $65 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket can be seen draped over Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram while she does her makeup. You can also spot plenty of other celebs including Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson cozying up with Barefoot Dreams products. This blanket is on a countless number of influencer's Nordy sale wishlists, so make sure to grab one while you can! $98 (REGULARLY $147) Buy Now

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? The tall pair worn here by Princess Diana have already sold out, but the Short Back and Chelsea styles are still available to shop. SHORT BACK RAIN BOOT: $100 (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now CHELSEA RAIN BOOT: $90 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Karwai Tang/Getty Images Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style. $100 (REGULARLY $161) Buy Now

Suede Moto Jacket Nordstrom Suede Moto Jacket This suede moto jacket has graced the wishlists (and inevitably the wardrobes) of many style influencers including @Carnationsandlace, but perhaps most notably was just added to @Miamiamine's best Nordy sale items still in stock list, so nab it while you can! $100 (REGULARLY $188) Buy Now

Dior Lip Glow & Care Set Nordstrom Dior Lip Glow & Care Set The Dior Lip Glow & Care set features the Addict lip glow color reviving lip balm and the Addict lip maximizer plumping lip gloss that were used in one of @Janibellrosanne's most recent stunning makeup looks. The set also includes a travel-size Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer serum. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

