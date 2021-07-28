The Best Influencer-Approved Products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Influencers- they’re just like us: totally enamored with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! This sale has so many products beloved by social media influencers and celebrities -- who, let's face it, are super influencers -- at massive discounts right now, from iconic brands like Ray-Ban, Hunter, Tory Burch and more. You can cozy up with Kourtney Kardashian’s clearly-adored blanket, or slip on a pair of the iconic Spanx faux leather leggings worn by Lizzo, Clare Crawley, and so many others.
Whether or not you’re a Nordy Club, you can shop all these deals right now, because the sale has just opened up to everyone! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and now that everybody can shop, the best deals are going fast. So you should hop on these massive discounts ASAP, from Megan Markle’s favorite beauty products to J.Lo’s favorite yoga looks.
Here are some of the best influencer-approved products available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now!
