The Best Influencer-Approved Products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danica Creahan
Influencers- they’re just like us: totally enamored with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! This sale has so many products beloved by social media influencers and celebrities -- who, let's face it, are super influencers -- at massive discounts right now, from iconic brands like Ray-Ban, Hunter, Tory Burch and more. You can cozy up with Kourtney Kardashian’s clearly-adored blanket, or slip on a pair of the iconic Spanx faux leather leggings worn by Lizzo, Clare Crawley, and so many others. 

Whether or not you’re a Nordy Club, you can shop all these deals right now, because the sale has just opened up to everyone! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and now that everybody can shop, the best deals are going fast. So you should hop on these massive discounts ASAP, from Megan Markle’s favorite beauty products to J.Lo’s favorite yoga looks.

Here are some of the best influencer-approved products available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now! 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Spanx Faux Leather Jogger Pants
Spanx faux leather jogger
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Jogger Pants
If tight leggings aren't your thing, @Themominstyle on instagram has a still-edgy yet extra-comfortable alternative for you in the form of the Spanx faux leather jogging pants. And get this: they have POCKETS. 
$99 (REGULARLY $148)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket can be seen draped over Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram while she does her makeup. You can also spot plenty of other celebs including Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson cozying up with Barefoot Dreams products. This blanket is on a countless number of influencer's Nordy sale wishlists, so make sure to grab one while you can!
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Diana in the Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? The tall pair worn here by Princess Diana have already sold out, but the Short Back and Chelsea styles are still available to shop. 
SHORT BACK RAIN BOOT: $100 (REGULARLY $155)
CHELSEA RAIN BOOT: $90 (REGULARLY $140)
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
You too can feel like J.Lo in a Beyond Yoga workout set. Jennifer Lopez has worn this set multiple times throughout the years. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
BOTTOM: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wayfarer Sunglasses
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style.
$100 (REGULARLY $161)
Dani Austin wearing the Tory Burch booties
Dani Austin Ramirez
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
We suggest you hurry and grab these Tory Burch booties, stat! And so does fashion and family influencer @Daniaustin. 
$270 (REGULARLY $398)
Afelia knee high boot
Dani Austin Ramirez
Afelia Knee High Boot
Afelia Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Afelia Knee High Boot
With its subtly curved design, this casually western-inspired stacked heel boot comes enthusiastically endorsed by @Daniaustin.
$150 (REGULARLY $240)
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Nordstrom
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
This limited-edition lip set includes a full-size rose petal soft-lip cream and a travel-size advanced-therapy lip balm that both help hydrate and repair dry lips. Meghan Markle reportedly swears by one of Fresh Sugar’s SPF lip balms.
$25 (REGULARLY $37)
Baby Hooded Bunting
Nordstrom
Baby Hooded Bunting
Nordstrom
Baby Hooded Bunting
Nordstrom
This adorable plush striped hooded bunting comes handpicked by proud boy mom and fashion blogger, @Carnationsandlace on Instagram.
REGULARLY $45
Suede Moto Jacket
Suede Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Suede Moto Jacket
This suede moto jacket has graced the wishlists (and inevitably the wardrobes) of many style influencers including @Carnationsandlace, but perhaps most notably was just added to @Miamiamine's best Nordy sale items still in stock list, so nab it while you can!
$100 (REGULARLY $188)
Dior Lip Glow & Care Set
Lip Glow & Care Set
Nordstrom
Dior Lip Glow & Care Set
The Dior Lip Glow & Care set features the Addict lip glow color reviving lip balm and the Addict lip maximizer plumping lip gloss that were used in one of @Janibellrosanne's most recent stunning makeup looks. The set also includes a travel-size Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer serum. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)

 

