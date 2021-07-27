Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals on Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigans and Blankets

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here -- and full of amazing deals on everything from in-demand activewear to cozy favorites beloved by the stars. 

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of items from the brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session  -- are currently on sale with early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Your pup deserves the cozy comfort of her own Barefoot Dreams cardigan. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan
CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan
This cardigan includes front patch pockets to keep hands warm. 
$75 (REGULARLY $120)
CozyChic Floral Throw Blanket
CozyChic Floral Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Floral Throw Blanket
This hugely popular supersoft throw now comes in a floral pattern to add romantic detail to any room. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
CozyChic Luxe Long Sleeve Pajamas
CozyChic Luxe Long Sleeve Pajamas.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Luxe Long Sleeve Pajamas
Long, slouchy PJs for ultimate relaxation asleep in bed or lounging on the couch.
$120 (REGULARLY $188)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Barefoot Dreams is a celeb-loved brand known for extra-soft blankets and sweaters, and this is a next-level pillow you don't want to sleep without.
$52 (REGULARLY $78)
CozyChic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
CozyChic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Nordstrom
CozyChic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
The beloved shawl-collared cocoon sweater mixes in touchable texture with a waffle stitch knit. 
$89 (REGULARLY $178)
CozyChic Throw Blanket
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Warmth in the form of gorgeous bedding comes in 14 colors. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
A soft and lightweight knit enriches the comfort of a long lounge cardi -- keeping you cozy around the house or out on errands.
$70 (REGULARLY $116)
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan
An attached tie belt cinches you in at the waist to keep the cozy cloud wrapped around you all day long. 
$80 (REGULARLY $128)
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket
This reversible throw blanket is crafted with both a low-pile and high-pile fleece side. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket or the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan everyone loves, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Basket Stitch Square Pillow
Basket Stitch Square Pillow
Nordstrom
Basket Stitch Square Pillow
A tactile knit of dreamy, soft yarn makes this pillow luxuriously relaxing no matter where you put it.
$65 (REGULARLY $98)

