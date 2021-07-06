Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Coming: Preview the Deals Now

One of our favorite department stores is soon having its biggest sale of the year. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will be here before we know it. The preview starts today, July 6, where all shoppers can start browsing through the standout pieces that'll be on sale when the sale event officially launches.

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home, and expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

First, here are the important dates to know. Nordstrom card members get early access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before the public. Early access starts on July 12 for Nordy Club card members with the Icons status, July 14 for Ambassadors and July 16 for Influencers. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. You can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview and shop ET Style's top picks to add to the wish list.

