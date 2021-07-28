Shopping

Fall Wardrobe Essentials From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale fall wardrobe 1280
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, and one of the best categories to browse at the sale is fashion, specifically fall wardrobe essentials. 

The Anniversary Sale is the ideal time to grab new wardrobe additions ahead of fall (it'll be here before we know it!). You'll score limited-time low prices on cold weather staples like sweaters, boots, leather jackets and leggings from lines you love, including Tory Burch, Open Edit, Spanx, AllSaints and Barefoot Dreams. 

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippers, designer pieces, trendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga activewear

Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best deals on fall wardrobe essentials below. 

Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Nordstrom
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Get multiple colors of this versatile V-neck ribbed sweater ahead of fall and winter. 
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
Nordstrom
AllSaints Donita Combat Boot
Leave it to AllSaints to design the coolest pair of combat boots. 
$200 (REGULARLY $348)
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Add some luxe comfort to your fall wardrobe at a deep discount on the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan.
$89 (REGULARLY $178)
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cozy Leopard Faux Fur Slipper
This fun, fluffy faux fur pair will become your go-to house slippers.
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Nordstrom
Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Blanknyc has awesome faux leather jackets. Get this bomber style with removable drawstring hood for under $55. 
$55 (REGULARLY $98)
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Half Zip Sweater
A warm, cozy half-zip sweater with slouchy dropped shoulders. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Nordstrom
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame jeans are a must-have. Get this versatile cropped, high-waist pair for just under $150. 
$150 (REGULARLY $228)
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
A short, Chelsea-style version of the original Hunter rain boot. 
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter boots are classic rain boots that are always in style. Stay prepared on those rainy days with these Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boots.
$100 (REGULARLY $155)
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Polo necks are so trendy right now. Combine it with stripes and you get this chic La Ligne top.
$177 (REGULARLY $295)
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
We suggest you hurry and grab these Tory Burch booties, stat! And so does fashion and family influencer @Daniaustin. 
$270 (REGULARLY $398)

RELATED CONTENT:

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

19 Essential Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

Trendy Sneakers and Shoes at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 25 Best Beauty Deals

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale