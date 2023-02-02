Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, which means it's now or never to secure gifts for your loved ones. While we all adore roses and chocolates on the holiday of love, why not treat your sweethearts to clothing gifts that they'll adore for years? From luxe leather jackets to silk dresses and wool sweaters, AllSaints has everything you need to treat the fashion lovers in your life this Valentine's Day.

Whether they never treat themselves to nice new clothes or are on the hunt for quality pieces to add to their wardrobe, you can shop stunning pieces for both men and women at AllSaints. The brand is most well-known for its leather goods — biker jackets, purses and the like — but AllSaints also carries plenty of elevated basics and statement pieces for any occasion.

Shop AllSaints Gifts

Want your fashion selects in time for Valentine's Day? Be sure to place your order by Friday, February 3 for standard shipping or Friday, February 10 for standard shipping.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from AllSaints to shop for men and women this Valentine's Day. For even more V-Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out our gift guide.

Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Women

Wick Cardigan AllSaints Wick Cardigan This alpaca-blend cardigan easily transitions from winter to spring and can be worn a variety of ways. $229 Shop Now

Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Men

