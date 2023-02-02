15 Fashion-Forward Valentine's Day Gifts from AllSaints: Shop Leather Jackets, Sweaters, Jewelry and More
Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, which means it's now or never to secure gifts for your loved ones. While we all adore roses and chocolates on the holiday of love, why not treat your sweethearts to clothing gifts that they'll adore for years? From luxe leather jackets to silk dresses and wool sweaters, AllSaints has everything you need to treat the fashion lovers in your life this Valentine's Day.
Whether they never treat themselves to nice new clothes or are on the hunt for quality pieces to add to their wardrobe, you can shop stunning pieces for both men and women at AllSaints. The brand is most well-known for its leather goods — biker jackets, purses and the like — but AllSaints also carries plenty of elevated basics and statement pieces for any occasion.
Want your fashion selects in time for Valentine's Day? Be sure to place your order by Friday, February 3 for standard shipping or Friday, February 10 for standard shipping.
Below, shop our favorite pieces from AllSaints to shop for men and women this Valentine's Day. For even more V-Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out our gift guide.
Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Women
Shoulder bags are especially popular this season, but we predict you'll wear this tufted leather bag for years to come.
This snuggly striped sweater is a welcome addition to any winter wardrobe.
This lock toggle necklace is a refreshing take on the typical heart-shaped jewelry for Valentine's Day.
Allsaints is revered for their quality leather goods, and this best-selling jacket is no exception.
Your classic cashmere sweater is elevated with an asymmetrical neckline — plus, it's made with 70% recycled cashmere.
Pearl beads add a touch of elegance to these petite chunky hoops.
The sophisticated woman in your life deserves an equally sophisticated silk dress — also available in black.
This alpaca-blend cardigan easily transitions from winter to spring and can be worn a variety of ways.
Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Men
He can wear his heart on his sleeve with this wool and alpaca-blend sweater.
A classic leather biker jacket will never go out of style.
This cotton logo tee pairs with just about everything, from jeans to slacks to sweats.
This spacious leather weekender has plenty of pockets for keeping his essentials organized while traveling.
Add intrigue to his look with an eyelet stud-adorned leather belt.
Made with 50% recycled cotton and 50% organic cotton, this corduroy jacket is a great staple for spring.
You'll be tempted to keep this adorable heart-patterned cardigan for yourself.
