Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

By ETonline Staff
Looking to overhaul your top drawer essentials? Well, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect event to shop for new bra and underwear additions. The department store's biggest sale of the year has a ton of deals on undergarments -- low prices on best-selling styles of bras and undies from top brands. 

Score markdowns on favorites from Natori, Spanx, Wacoal, Free People, Commando, Hanky Panky, Chantelle Lingerie and more. The Anniversary Sale has so many lingerie and undergarment styles such as underwire bras, wireless and seamless bras, strapless bras, bralettes, sports bras, thongs, briefs, lace panties and shapewear.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best bra and underwear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
Nordstrom
True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
Sizes and colors of this buttery-soft, wire-less convertible True & Co. bralette are selling out fast. 
$29 (REGULARLY $44)
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The Natori Feathers Bra is a hot ticket item at the Anniversary Sale every year. We suggest you stock up on multiple colors of this everyday T-shirt bra. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs
Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs
Nordstrom
Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs
The Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs are another popular deal. The low-rise pima cotton briefs with delicate lace edging are a fan favorite. Score three pairs for $39!
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Bundle and save on Hanky Panky underwear. Get four pairs of the most comfortable thongs for $59! 
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Commando Solid Thong
Commando Solid Thong
Nordstrom
Commando Solid Thong
An elastic-free thong made from super smooth microfiber that is invisible under clothes -- no more VPL! 
$15 (REGULARLY $22)
Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Nouveau Full Coverage Underwire Bra
If you're looking for an underwire bra that provides reliable support and full coverage, opt for the Chantelle Lingerie C Magnifique Nouveau.
$49 (REGULARLY $74)
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Seamless Hipster Panties
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Seamless Hipster Panties
Nordstrom
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Seamless Hipster Panties
Comfort is key when you're searching for the perfect everyday undies. We recommend the Seamless Hipster Panties by Chanetelle Lingerie. The stretchy hipster design has a soft, line-free look with seamless edges and full butt coverage. Get three pairs for $39! 
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
This Wacoal strapless bra has molded underwire cups and optional convertible straps. 
$40 (REGULARLY $68)
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Ideal for high impact workouts, the Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra features wide straps, moisture-wicking fabric and a secure, supportive underwire. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
Nordstrom
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
This gorgeous crochet Free People bralette is meant to be seen. 
$25 (REGULARLY $38)
Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panties
Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panties
Nordstrom
Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panties
The Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panties have a bonded mid-rise waistband and lace elastic-free edges. 
$16 (REGULARLY $24)

