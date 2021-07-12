The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has started Early Access! Last week, shoppers got to preview the deals. Now, Nordstrom card members with the Icons status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public!

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home, and expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

Here are the important dates to know. As mentioned, early access starts on July 12 for Nordy Club card members with the Icons status, then July 14 for Ambassadors and July 16 for Influencers. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. You can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and see ET Style's top picks to shop now or add to the wish list for later.

