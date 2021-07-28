The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including must-have beauty products such as the Slip Silk Pillowcases.

The luxurious two-piece pillowcase set, made from 100% Mulberry silk, is currently more than $50 off for $125 (regularly $178) at the Anniversary Sale through Aug. 8. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase instead of a traditional cotton pillowcase is much more delicate on the skin and hair, helping to prevent creases on the face, absorption of skincare and hair products, and tangled, frizzy hair. According to the brand, Slip's silk pillowcases reduce 43% of friction on average.

Slip is also a celebrity favorite. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Regina King and Kris Jenner are all fans of the line's silk accessories.

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

