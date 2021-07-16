Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

By Marisa Runyon‍
Nordstrom deals under $50
Nordstrom

When a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals! Luckily for you, dear reader, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. Don't forget, as soon as the sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with these deals while you can. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now. 

Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Nordstrom
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
A seasonless dress to add to your closet. Perfect for wearing with strappy sandals now and over-the-knee boots when the seasons change. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Nordstrom
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Pair these smart, vegan leather trousers with anything from blazer or printed blouse to a simple tee for a put-together look. 
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
Nordstrom
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
These Mom jeans have an elevated look with their soft black shade of denim and exposed button fly. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
The lug sole gives a trend-forward update to this classic Chelsea boot. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
Nordstrom
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
Snap up a set of these soft, jersey pajamas before the sale ends. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The ET Style editors snapped up this highly-rated bra during last year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we can report that it lives up to the hype. It's perfect under a t-shirt. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Nordstrom
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
A limited-edition set of OUAI's clarifying Detox Shampoo for wash days and the absorbent Super Dry Shampoo for when you're looking to extend your blowout. 
$35 ($54 VALUE)
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nordstrom
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 ($87 VALUE)
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Nordstrom
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Easily the softest (and chicest) hair ties you'll use. Each made from 100% highest-grade long fiber mulberry silk, they won't crease your hair. 
$45 ($65 VALUE)
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
These adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will instantly elevate an outfit. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
The Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is rarely on sale, so hurry and grab a pair! 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Nordstrom
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip.
$50 (REGULARLY $75)
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
A candle set featuring three votive candles in moody scents including Dark Rum, Cannabis and Leather.
$42 ($60 VALUE)

