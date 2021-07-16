Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

When a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals! Luckily for you, dear reader, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. Don't forget, as soon as the sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with these deals while you can.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip. $50 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

