Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Luggage

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Ready to get back into traveling? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering amazing deals on luggage, bags and travel accessories from top brands you don't want to miss.

Whether you're looking for a durable suitcase for a long trip or a lightweight duffle for a quick weekend getaway, the Anniversary Sale has a range of choices for any wanderlust. Shop markdowns on luggage from traveler favorites like Tumi, Calpak, Briggs & Riley, and Herschel. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up for a Nordstrom Credit Card

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best luggage deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
Nordstrom
Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On
The Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch Carry-On is perfect for the practical traveler. This carry-on rolling suitcase has four wheels, zip closure, durable nylon exterior and interior expansion system that'll fit so much more than you think. 
$340 (REGULARLY $569)
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Nordstrom
Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk
Take 40% off this extra durable hardside luggage, which has free-spinning wheels and an aircraft-grade aluminum Outsider handle. 
$390 (REGULARLY $649)
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Nordstrom
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Jump on this awesome deal to get a stylish Calpak carry-on suitcase for under $100. We love the statement-making terrazzo pattern. 
$99 (REGULARLY $165)
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Tumi Wynne Duffle Bag
Great for weekend getaways, this Tumi duffle can be carried as a top handle or a crossbody. Additional features include protective metal feet, luggage handle sleeve and Tumi Tracer -- a complimentary program that traces lost or stolen bags. 
$264 (REGULARLY $395)
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Nordstrom
Tumi Sycamore Slim Nylon Briefcase
Tumi has some of the best travel briefcases. This slim nylon design lots of storage compartments, removable crossbody strap and a trolley strap. 
$284 (REGULARLY $425)
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
Nordstrom
Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case
No more tangled necklaces and damaged earrings thanks to this chic, compact travel jewelry case. 
$70 (REGULARLY $105)
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
Nordstrom
Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit
A luxe pebbled leather travel case for toiletries, cosmetics and other small essentials. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag
The Herschel Packable Convertible Duffle Bag is a must-have travel accessory. The lightweight, water-resistant duffle can be converted into a backpack or folded up and stored inside a built-in pouch. 
$20 (REGULARLY $32)

