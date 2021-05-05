Where to Buy Vaccine Card Holders -- Shop Our Stylish Picks

COVID-19 vaccines -- and their corresponding vaccination cards -- are becoming a regular part of life. And if you've already gotten your first or second shot (and taken a photo of your vaccinated arm for social media, of course), it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose or become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your CDC vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe and sound, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder Amazon Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder Those of you who prefer a no frills approach for this type of thing, go with a plastic cover to keep the important document -- which will be filled with your vaccine information -- with you. $5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve Etsy Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve Let's be honest: There's something about holographic things that's just, to put it simply, fun. So why not liven up your newly vaccinated self with something that'll bring a smile to your face? $6 AT ETSY Buy Now

Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip Cardholder Kate Spade Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip Cardholder Yes, you can keep your vaccine card in a chic zip wallet-style cardholder. Throw this into your bag for the next time you're going out. $88 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector Amazon Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector This vaccine card protector will keep your card readily available and on display. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who wants something on the sturdier side. $7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10) Buy Now

April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder Etsy April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder We won't deny ourselves the opportunity to have a vaccine card holder with a bit of personality like this one. $17 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Tory Burch Robinson Printed Multi Card Case Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Printed Multi Card Case Anyone who wants to streamline their collection of daily necessities -- which includes your vaccination card, at least one credit card, an ID and other wallet staples -- will love having this stylish cardholder from Tory Burch. $128 AT TORY BURCH Buy Now

Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you. $24 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

NIGHT Satin Face Mask Night NIGHT Satin Face Mask This breathable satin mask is perfect for when you want to have a dressier look for the day. $20 AT NIGHT Buy Now

Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack) Gap Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack) Be sure to stock up on Gap's mask sets, which are available for 50% off with the code MASKS. $3 AND UP AT GAP Buy Now

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask Revolve Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask We love any piece a celebrity wears, including face masks. So when J.Lo shared a photo of herself wearing the mask on her Instagram, we instantly added this to our carts. $26 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain Shopbop Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain Without a doubt, this mask chain is sure to grab some attention. $48 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain If this chain doesn't make your post-pandemic plans more summer-ready, we don't know what will. $24 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

BaubleBar Mask Chain BaubleBar BaubleBar Mask Chain Sometimes, a sweet and simple gold-toned mask chain is all you need to give your face masks an added oomph. $12 AT BAUBLEBAR (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

