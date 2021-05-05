Where to Buy Vaccine Card Holders -- Shop Our Stylish Picks
COVID-19 vaccines -- and their corresponding vaccination cards -- are becoming a regular part of life. And if you've already gotten your first or second shot (and taken a photo of your vaccinated arm for social media, of course), it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.
Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose or become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your CDC vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.
There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe and sound, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.
Vaccine Card Holders
Masks & Chains
