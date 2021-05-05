Shopping

Where to Buy Vaccine Card Holders -- Shop Our Stylish Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vaccine Card Holders
Coach, Amazon, Etsy, Tory Burch

COVID-19 vaccines -- and their corresponding vaccination cards -- are becoming a regular part of life. And if you've already gotten your first or second shot (and taken a photo of your vaccinated arm for social media, of course), it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose or become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your CDC vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe and sound, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Amazon
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Those of you who prefer a no frills approach for this type of thing, go with a plastic cover to keep the important document -- which will be filled with your vaccine information -- with you.
$5 AT AMAZON
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Etsy
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Let's be honest: There's something about holographic things that's just, to put it simply, fun. So why not liven up your newly vaccinated self with something that'll bring a smile to your face?
$6 AT ETSY
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip Cardholder
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip Cardholder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip Cardholder
Yes, you can keep your vaccine card in a chic zip wallet-style cardholder. Throw this into your bag for the next time you're going out.
$88 AT KATE SPADE
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Amazon
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
This vaccine card protector will keep your card readily available and on display. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who wants something on the sturdier side.
$7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
Etsy
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
We won't deny ourselves the opportunity to have a vaccine card holder with a bit of personality like this one.
$17 AND UP AT ETSY
Tory Burch Robinson Printed Multi Card Case
Tory Burch Robinson Printed Multi Card Case
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Printed Multi Card Case
Anyone who wants to streamline their collection of daily necessities -- which includes your vaccination card, at least one credit card, an ID and other wallet staples -- will love having this stylish cardholder from Tory Burch.
$128 AT TORY BURCH
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you.
$24 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $68)

Masks & Chains

NIGHT Satin Face Mask
Night Satin Face Mask
Night
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
This breathable satin mask is perfect for when you want to have a dressier look for the day.
$20 AT NIGHT
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Be sure to stock up on Gap's mask sets, which are available for 50% off with the code MASKS.
$3 AND UP AT GAP
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Revolve
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
We love any piece a celebrity wears, including face masks. So when J.Lo shared a photo of herself wearing the mask on her Instagram, we instantly added this to our carts.
$26 AT REVOLVE
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shopbop
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Without a doubt, this mask chain is sure to grab some attention.
$48 AT SHOPBOP
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
If this chain doesn't make your post-pandemic plans more summer-ready, we don't know what will.
$24 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
BaubleBar Mask Chain
BaubleBar Mask Chain
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mask Chain
Sometimes, a sweet and simple gold-toned mask chain is all you need to give your face masks an added oomph.
$12 AT BAUBLEBAR (REGULARLY $24)

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments

Los Tigres del Norte Urge the Latinx Community to Get Vaccinated

The Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

The Best Face Masks for Kids

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking